Pakistan condemns killing of three youth in occupied Kashmir

Pakistan has condemned the persistent killing spree by Indian forces in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), resulting in the martyrdom of three more Kashmiris in the Badgam district on January 7.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said the Indian spate of state terrorism in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir had raised the toll of extra-judicial killings to 11 in the first seven days of January.

He said Indian occupation forces martyred at least 210 Kashmiris in fake encounters and so-called cordon-and-search operations, in 2021.

The spokesperson called on the international community to take immediate notice of the Indian state terrorism and hold it accountable for egregious human rights violations of innocent Kashmiris.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the Indian troops had martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in the Chadoora area of the Badgam district.

Meanwhile, Indian troops had also arrested four youth during a cordon and search operation in the downtown area of Srinagar city.

On December 27, denouncing the fresh killing spree of innocent Kashmiri youth at the hands of the Indian occupation forces, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front had said that the killing campaign was part of India’s conspiracy to change the demographic complexion of the Muslim state.