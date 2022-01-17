Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 04:22 pm

Pakistan disburses funds, first salary to widow of Priyantha Kumara

Sialkot incident

Portrait of slain Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara. Image: File

Pakistan on Monday disbursed aid of $0.1 million along with the first salary to the widow of slain Sri Lankan national, Priyantha Kumara, who was lynched by a mob in December last year in Sialkot.

Kumara, a factory manager, was assaulted to death and later his body was torched by a mob over false charges of blasphemy on December 3, 2021, in the city of Sialkot.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill shared the details of compensation to the family of the deceased Sri Lankan national.

“Funds of 100000 US $ and first salary of 1667 US Dollar committed by Rajco Industries for next 10 years and announced by Honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan has been transferred to the account of Widow of deceased Sri Lankan Manager Mr Priyanatha Khumara in Sri Lanka.”

Read more: Sialkot lynching case: President approves conferring Tamgha-e-Shujaat on Malik Adnan

While addressing a condolence reference for the slain a few days after the incident, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had announced that the bereaved Sri Lankan family would continue to receive a monthly salary.

The premier had termed the Sialkot incident as an act that brought embarrassment to the nation and tarnished its image.

Read more: Responsible for Sialkot tragedy must be awarded maximum punishment, Punjab minister tells US CG

The nationwide anger had run rife after the hideous occurrence too and people had called for severe punishment for the culprits.

Read More

3 hours ago
Gwadar’s ‘Haq Do Tehreek’ announces to hold protests again

GWADAR: ‘Haq Do Tehreek’ (give right movement) of Gwadar led by Maulana...
4 hours ago
Pakistan records highest number of Covid cases in five months

ISLAMABAD: Continuing with the alarming rise, Pakistan reported 4,340 new Covid-19 cases...
4 hours ago
Govt wants talk with political parties for reforms: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said...
5 hours ago
Pakistan calls for investing more in technology

DUBAI: To improve the provision of human capital services, Pakistan has called...
6 hours ago
Govt taking practical measures to provide relief to common man: Asad Umar

LASBELA: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said the government...
6 hours ago
PM Imran to inaugurate Pakistan Digital City Technology Zone in Haripur today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Pakistan Digital City Special Technology...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

pakistan
9 mins ago
Pakistan cricket fans to nominate Hamaray Heroes during HBL PSL 7

According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Pakistan cricket fans will have the...
Rupee
30 mins ago
Rupee gains 15 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee gained 15 paisas against the dollar on Monday, as...
djokovic
32 mins ago
Novak Djokovic heads home in Serbia after Australia deportation

Number one tennis star Novak Djokovic headed home on Monday after Australia...
sarfaraz
56 mins ago
Ramiz Raja says Sarfaraz Ahmed is a ‘true team player’

During a ceremony sponsored by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600