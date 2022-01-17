Pakistan disburses funds, first salary to widow of Priyantha Kumara

Pakistan on Monday disbursed aid of $0.1 million along with the first salary to the widow of slain Sri Lankan national, Priyantha Kumara, who was lynched by a mob in December last year in Sialkot.

Kumara, a factory manager, was assaulted to death and later his body was torched by a mob over false charges of blasphemy on December 3, 2021, in the city of Sialkot.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill shared the details of compensation to the family of the deceased Sri Lankan national.

“Funds of 100000 US $ and first salary of 1667 US Dollar committed by Rajco Industries for next 10 years and announced by Honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan has been transferred to the account of Widow of deceased Sri Lankan Manager Mr Priyanatha Khumara in Sri Lanka.”

While addressing a condolence reference for the slain a few days after the incident, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had announced that the bereaved Sri Lankan family would continue to receive a monthly salary.

The premier had termed the Sialkot incident as an act that brought embarrassment to the nation and tarnished its image.

The nationwide anger had run rife after the hideous occurrence too and people had called for severe punishment for the culprits.