Parts of Lahore face power outages after first winter rain

LAHORE: Several areas in Lahore have plunged into darkness due to power outages after the first winter rain in the city which started early Wednesday morning.

The areas facing power outages since morning include Gulberg, Cantt, Mughalpura, Sant Nagar (Civil Secretariat), Shad Bagh, Harbanspura, Shahdara Bagh, Johar Town, Garden Town, Chauburji, Thokar Niaz Baig, Raiwind, Sanda, Railway station, Badami Bagh, Riwaz Garden, and others.

The locals of these areas are facing difficulties as their houses have plunged into darkness.

A large number of people have approached Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) after prolonged power interruption and demanded its restoration at the earliest.

A LESCO official told BOL News that the company’s teams are in the field to fix the issues that caused power outages. He assured the electricity in all areas of the city will be restored soon.