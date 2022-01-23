Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
23rd Jan, 2022. 01:37 pm

PM Imran asks people to join international initiatives for addressing Afghan crisis

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday expressed the resolve to raise his voice for resolving humanitarian crisis unfolding in Afghanistan.

In a tweet, he urged people to join international initiatives for addressing the Afghan crisis, which has put millions of Afghans, especially children, at risk of starvation.

Read more: PM Imran urges international community to provide immediate relief to Afghans

A day ago, Imran Khan had once again called upon the international community to provide immediate humanitarian relief to the millions of Afghans who were facing an imminent danger of starvation.

In a tweet, the prime minister had reminded that providing immediate relief to impoverished Afghanistan was also obligatory under the unanimously adopted UN Principle of Responsibility to Protect (R2P).

“One pillar of R2P is to help protect people from mass scale humanitarian crisis left in the wake of a prolonged conflict. Right now millions of Afghan people are in danger of starvation. It is duty of international community to provide humanitarian assistance,” he had said.

Read more: 2680-km fencing along Pak-Afghan border completed, Senate told

He had also tagged a news story published in the Guardian daily, UK, carrying excerpts from an article written by former British premier Gordon Brown to UK foreign secretary, Liz Truss, calling on her to help convene a donor conference to raise $4.5bn (£3.3bn) for Afghanistan.

