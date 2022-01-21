PM Imran discusses polio, Covid-19 situation of Pakistan with Bill Gates

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with Co-Chairman of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates. They discussed matters of shared concern including polio eradication in Pakistan and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The prime minister appreciated the work of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in fighting poverty, disease, and inequity around the world especially in Pakistan.

He reaffirmed that eradication of polio from Pakistan remained a key priority of the government and efforts were underway to intensify the anti-polio campaign across the country, despite challenges related to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

PM Imran also underscored that Pakistan witnessed a continued positive progress with sharp reduction in polio cases in 2021 and recorded only one polio case in the whole year.

Gates appreciated the recent efforts made by Pakistan to eradicate polio, reinforced his commitment to Polio eradication, acknowledged Pakistan’s successful Covid-19 vaccination campaign and assured of Gates Foundation’s continued support.

Prime Minister Khan and Bill Gates agreed to continue working together on the shared objectives.

On December 13, 2021, Japan had announced a $4.35 million grant to procure essential oral polio vaccines as part of its continued support to Pakistan for its polio eradication efforts.

This latest was to be utilised for the procurement of 24 million oral doses of vaccines and to allow the programme to reach around 21 million children under five years of age with a focus on the high-risk districts with persistent poliovirus transmission.