19th Jan, 2022. 05:12 pm

PM Imran Khan emphasizes development of big cities

PM Imran emphasizes the development of big cities

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a meeting on Plan for Big Cities in Islamabad—Image: Screen grab/ @PakPMO

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government was concentrating its efforts on the development of big cities to boost country’s economy.

Chairing a meeting on Plan for Big Cities in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said that the cities are confronting many issues owing to rural-to-urban migration, including housing, job prospects, and civic amenities.

The PM directed the relevant authorities to take all necessary steps to remove roadblocks to the implementation of various development programmes in major cities on a priority basis.

He also ordered the authorities to work together closely and launch a concerted campaign for the development and uplift of major cities such as Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, and Gujranwala.

The Prime Minister stated that work on special development packages for major cities needs to be expedited.

“Facilitation of the small farmers is among the topmost priorities of the government,” said the premier, adding that the government has devised a comprehensive mechanism for the distribution of Urea with the help of district administration that will ensure the availability of Urea fertilizers to farmers at the control rate.

The meeting was attended by Information Minister Fawad  Chaudhry, Industries Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar joined the meeting via video link.

