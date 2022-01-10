PM Imran Khan urges world to act against extremist agenda of Modi govt

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged the international community to take note and act against the extremist agenda of the Narendra Modi government in India posing a threat to the peace of the region.

He slammed his Indian counterpart for silence over the genocide of minorities, especially Muslims, in the neighbouring country.

In a tweet, the prime minister asked the international community to take action against the Indian government for the genocide.

Under the extremist ideology of the BJP Modi govt, all religious minorities in India have been targeted with impunity by Hindutva groups. The extremist agenda of the Modi govt is a real and present threat to peace in our region. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 10, 2022

“The continuing silence of Modi govt on the call at an extremist Hindutva summit in Dec for [the] genocide of minorities in India, especially the 200 mn Muslim community, begs the question whether the BJP govt supports this call. It is high time [the] international community took note and acted,” he said.

He said that under the extremist ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Modi government, all religious minorities in India had been targeted with impunity by Hindutva groups.

“The extremist agenda of the Modi govt is a real and present threat to peace in our region.”

Last week, PM had also urged the UN to take action on India’s war crimes and crimes against humanity in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In his tweets on the occasion of Right to Self Determination Day, he had said the Hindutva Modi government is brazenly violating UN Security Council resolutions, international humanitarian laws and international conventions including the 4th Geneva convention, and committing war crimes by seeking to alter status and demography of IIOJK.