Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 02:07 pm

PM Imran Khan urges world to act against extremist agenda of Modi govt

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged the international community to take note and act against the extremist agenda of the Narendra Modi government in India posing a threat to the peace of the region.

Read more: ‘The world must take action against India’s war crime in IIOJK,’ says PM Imran

He slammed his Indian counterpart for silence over the genocide of minorities, especially Muslims, in the neighbouring country.

In a tweet, the prime minister asked the international community to take action against the Indian government for the genocide.

“The continuing silence of Modi govt on the call at an extremist Hindutva summit in Dec for [the] genocide of minorities in India, especially the 200 mn Muslim community, begs the question whether the BJP govt supports this call. It is high time [the] international community took note and acted,” he said.

He said that under the extremist ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Modi government, all religious minorities in India had been targeted with impunity by Hindutva groups.

“The extremist agenda of the Modi govt is a real and present threat to peace in our region.”

Read more: Not a ‘good idea’ to talk about improving ties after Pakistan’s thrashing of India: PM Imran Khan

Last week, PM had also urged the UN to take action on India’s war crimes and crimes against humanity in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In his tweets on the occasion of Right to Self Determination Day, he had said the Hindutva Modi government is brazenly violating UN Security Council resolutions, international humanitarian laws and international conventions including the 4th Geneva convention, and committing war crimes by seeking to alter status and demography of IIOJK.

Read More

1 hour ago
LG elections in Islamabad to be held using EVMs, says Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Monday said that...
2 hours ago
IS militants on the run in Pakistan after evading police raid

QUETTA: A band of suspected Islamic State militants is on the run...
2 hours ago
22 tourists died of suffocation, heart failure in Murree: medical report

LAHORE: The 22 tourists in the Murree tragedy died of suffocation and...
3 hours ago
Indian troops martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

In another act of state terrorism, the Indian troops martyred another two...
3 hours ago
Pakistan remembers Zainab on fourth death anniversary

KASUR: The fourth death anniversary of Zainab, who was raped and murdered,...
3 hours ago
Hamza Shehbaz claims govt hiding actual death toll of Murree incident

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

1 second ago
Marriage within Iddat period cannot be considered adultery: LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has ruled that a man and a...
massive python
2 mins ago
Stunned Netizens: A man carries a massive python on his shoulder

A man was seen in this viral video carrying a massive snake...
Amar Khan
3 mins ago
Amar Khan’s Hot and Sizzling Dance Video at Saboor Aly’s Wedding Goes Viral

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's lovely wedding celebrations have been sweeping the...
Gulf
12 mins ago
Gulf ministers visit China amid energy fears

BEIJING: Foreign ministers from oil-rich Gulf states arrived in Beijing on Monday...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600