PM Imran says govt’s economic reforms success recognised internationally

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the government’s economic reforms success was recognised internationally.

In a tweet, PM Imran said he wanted to congratulate his government on achieving the GDP growth of 5.37 per cent in three years leading to substantial jobs creation and a rise in per capita income.

“Bloomberg (financial media company of the United States) predicted Pakistan will sustain high growth trajectory & employment levels,” he tweeted.

He also quoted a report of The Economist, the London-based magazine which focuses on international business, which ranked Pakistan amongst the top three countries on the normalcy index since the outbreak of Covid-19.

“Additionally, since [the] outbreak of Covid pandemic, Pakistan has been ranked amongst top 3 countries on normalcy index indicating saving jobs and saving lives. The Economist recognised this in its latest normalcy index,” he tweeted.

A day ago, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice-President Sherry Rehman had quoted a new report from The Economist that said Pakistan had the third-highest Inflation in the world at a whopping 12.30 per cent for December.

