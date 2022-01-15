Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 12:59 pm

Positivity ratio of coronavirus cases reaches 8.16% in Pakistan: NCOC

The Covid-19 positivity ratio in Lahore has also surged past 8.5 per cent. Image: File

The positivity ratio of coronavirus cases has reached 8.16 per cent in Pakistan as 4,286 patients tested positive out of 52,522 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Saturday.

Read more: Omicron Karachi: patient allegedly flees from the quarantine facility

Meanwhile, four people died after contracting the viral disease.

According to the NCOC, 709 patients were in critical care, and 753,282 people were administered vaccines across Pakistan in the last 24 hours. The total number of vaccines administered till now was 166,837,089.

The Punjab Health Department on Saturday apprised that 30 patients were reported to have contracted coronavirus variant Omicron in a single day in Lahore.

The health department said this had risen the number of Omicron cases to 348 in Lahore and 432 in Punjab. The Covid-19 positivity ratio in Lahore has also surged past 8.5 per cent, said the department.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on January 10 had said that 39 more cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 emerged when 53 samples were tested during in last 48 hours, taking the tally of the new variant in the province to 367.

Read more: Coronavirus booster vaccination of fully immunised people starts in K-P

Apart from this, he had said, 940 new cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed through 13,757 tests during the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 6.8 per cent. 

