Positivity ratio of coronavirus cases reaches 8.16% in Pakistan: NCOC

The positivity ratio of coronavirus cases has reached 8.16 per cent in Pakistan as 4,286 patients tested positive out of 52,522 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, four people died after contracting the viral disease.

Statistics 15 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 52,522

Positive Cases: 4286

Positivity %: 8.16%

Deaths :4

Patients on Critical Care: 709 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 15, 2022

According to the NCOC, 709 patients were in critical care, and 753,282 people were administered vaccines across Pakistan in the last 24 hours. The total number of vaccines administered till now was 166,837,089.

Vaccine Statistics:

Vaccine administered across Pakistan in last 24 hours:

753,282

Total vaccine administered till now: 166,837,089 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 15, 2022

The Punjab Health Department on Saturday apprised that 30 patients were reported to have contracted coronavirus variant Omicron in a single day in Lahore.

The health department said this had risen the number of Omicron cases to 348 in Lahore and 432 in Punjab. The Covid-19 positivity ratio in Lahore has also surged past 8.5 per cent, said the department.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on January 10 had said that 39 more cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 emerged when 53 samples were tested during in last 48 hours, taking the tally of the new variant in the province to 367.

Apart from this, he had said, 940 new cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed through 13,757 tests during the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 6.8 per cent.