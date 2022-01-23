Security forces recover huge quantity of weapons, ammunition in South Waziristan IBO

Security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Serwekai area on reports of the terrorists’ hideout. Image: File

SOURTH WAZIRISTAN: Security forces have recovered a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive device (IED) preparation material from a hideout of terrorists in Serwekai area of Sourth Waziristan.

According to the media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Serwekai area on reports of the terrorists’ hideout.

The ISPR said the recovered cache of weapons, included sub-machine guns, RPG-7, hand grenades and large quantity of ammunition of multiple calibers.

On November 24, 2021, two soldiers were martyred after a “group of externally sponsored terrorists” had fired at a security forces check post in the Tump area of Balochistan, the military’s media wing had said in a statement.

“A group of externally sponsored terrorists fired onto a check post of security forces established in general area Tump, Balochistan, to prevent the movement of these terrorists into built-up areas,” the ISPR had said.

The military’s media wing had said that the security forces had responded with all the available weapons that resulted in heavy losses for the terrorists.

