Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Jan, 2022. 11:42 am

Security forces recover huge quantity of weapons, ammunition in South Waziristan IBO

Security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Serwekai area on reports of the terrorists’ hideout. Image: File

SOURTH WAZIRISTAN: Security forces have recovered a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive device (IED) preparation material from a hideout of terrorists in Serwekai area of Sourth Waziristan.

According to the media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Serwekai area on reports of the terrorists’ hideout.

Read more: Two soldiers martyred as terrorists attack security forces in Balochistan

The ISPR said the recovered cache of weapons, included sub-machine guns, RPG-7, hand grenades and large quantity of ammunition of multiple calibers.

On November 24, 2021, two soldiers were martyred after a “group of externally sponsored terrorists” had fired at a security forces check post in the Tump area of Balochistan, the military’s media wing had said in a statement.

“A group of externally sponsored terrorists fired onto a check post of security forces established in general area Tump, Balochistan, to prevent the movement of these terrorists into built-up areas,” the ISPR had said.

The military’s media wing had said that the security forces had responded with all the available weapons that resulted in heavy losses for the terrorists.

Read more: Soldier martyred in attack on security forces near Pak-Iran border

“During the engagement, however, two soldiers Sepoy Naseebullah, resident of Kharan, and Sepoy Insha Allah, resident of Lakki Marwat sacrificed their lives fighting valiantly,” the ISPR had said.

Read More

2 hours ago
Mohmand’s ancient glory

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is gearing up for the...
2 hours ago
Looming water crisis

QUETTA: In the face of a looming water crisis, it is feared...
2 hours ago
Rooftop gardening picks up pace in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: Housewife Beenish Awan is now least worried about buying vegetables from...
2 hours ago
Adiala Jail tainted by political interference

ISLAMABAD: Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi is generally under immense pressure by the influential...
2 hours ago
Capital snarl-ups

ISLAMABAD: The changing moods with growing impatience, haste, arrogance and carelessness have...
2 hours ago
Working woman or nursing woman — you choose

KARACHI: Every workplace should have some facility for working women to be...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Disha
15 mins ago
Netizens reacts to Disha Patani’s Ye Kali Kali Aankhein, ‘iconic song ruined’

The makers of Netflix’s Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, which stars Tahir Raj Bhasin and Shweta...
Shehnaaz's reaction
25 mins ago
Katrina has become ‘Punjab ki Katrina’, watch Shehnaaz’s hilarious reaction

Katrina Kaif has been labeled "Punjab's Katrina Kaif" after marrying actor Vicky...
Ananya Pandey
38 mins ago
Ananya Pandey looks glamorous in a corset and shorts

The gloomy and intense teaser for Gahraiyaan, starring Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone,...
46 mins ago
Three die, nine go missing as two boats overturn near Thatta

THATTA: At least three people have died and nine others have gone...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement