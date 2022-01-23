Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
23rd Jan, 2022. 10:57 am

Three die, nine go missing as two boats overturn near Thatta

According to details, 45 people were boarding the two fishing boats. Image: File

THATTA: At least three people have died and nine others have gone missing as two boats overturned because of heavy winds in sea near Keti Bandar, Thatta.

According to details, 45 people were boarding the two fishing boats, Bol news reporter Nazakat Shah reported. During rescue operation under the command of Pakistan Navy captain Mansoor Ali, at least 33 people have been rescued by trained divers of Pakistan Navy.

The search and rescue operation by 200 Pakistan Navy personnel is underway in the open sea with the help of two helicopters, four heavy boats and two ships. The complete operation is being overseen by 301 HQs Creek Brigade, Sajawal.

On January 4, at least five people, including two women, were killed and more than 15 others were injured when a speedy passenger coach overturned in Ranipur town of Khairpur district, Bol news had reported.

The incident had taken place on the National Highway near Gadeji Bajj bridge. One of the deceased was identified as Mahnoor, while the rest of them could not be identified till the filing of this report.

The injured included Misbahuddin, Raheem Bajaur, Noreen, Karishma, Abida, Abdullah, Irfan, Ahsan Pathaan, Amina, Kaleem, Kausar and others. Around 70 people were on the bus when the accident took place.

 

