Three die, nine go missing as two boats overturn near Thatta

THATTA: At least three people have died and nine others have gone missing as two boats overturned because of heavy winds in sea near Keti Bandar, Thatta.

According to details, 45 people were boarding the two fishing boats, Bol news reporter Nazakat Shah reported. During rescue operation under the command of Pakistan Navy captain Mansoor Ali, at least 33 people have been rescued by trained divers of Pakistan Navy.

The search and rescue operation by 200 Pakistan Navy personnel is underway in the open sea with the help of two helicopters, four heavy boats and two ships. The complete operation is being overseen by 301 HQs Creek Brigade, Sajawal.

