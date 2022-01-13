Traditional Chinese Medicine successful on Covid-19 patients in clinical trial

A pharmacist boils traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) at The First Affiliated Hospital of Anhui University of Chinese Medicine in Hefei. Image: Xinhua

KARACHI: The public announcement regarding the successful first-ever clinical trial of the Chinese medicine, Jinhua Qinggan Granules (JHQG), manufactured by Juxiechang Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd will be made on January 17 at 11am at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi.

ICCBS Director and COMSTECH Coordinator General Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary announced this on Thursday while presiding over a meeting of experts of clinical sciences held at the Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi.

JHQG was the first line of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) used for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in China.

Sindh Minister for Health & Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho will announce, in a ceremony, the successful clinical trial of the JHQG completed by the Center for Bioequivalence Studies and Clinical Research (CBSCR), Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research, in collaboration with The Indus Hospital, Karachi, he informed the meeting.

The phytochemistry of the TCM was carried out at the Husein Ebrahim Jamal (HEJ) Research Institute of Chemistry, Dr Choudhary said.

He added that the public announcement ceremony will be held at the ICCBS – University of Karachi on Monday, jointly organised by Sindh Health & Population Welfare Department, COMSTECH, and many Chinese institutions.

The provincial minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuhu, Prof Atta-ur-Rahman, Chairman of Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science and Technology and ICCBS Patron-in-chief, Karachi University Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Khalid M Iraqi, Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary, Ambassador of The People’s Republic of China in Pakistan Nong Rong, Excellency, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in China Moin ul Haque, Prof Dr M Raza Shah, In-charge of CBSCR and principal investigator of the study, Prof Dr Farzana Shaheen, Dr Yu Wenming, Commissioner of National Administration of TCM, and other Chinese officials will also address the ceremony.