Tram project on the cards

With the launch of the tram service in Lahore the issues of pollution and traffic burden at Canal Road will be reduced

LAHORE: On one hand where the PML-N claims that big transit projects such as the Metrobus and the Orange Line train services are feathers in its cap, the PTI’s Punjab government seems to be following on the same lines as its predecessors as it is planning to launch another ambitious mass transit system for Lahoris.

The possibility of running an electric tram in Lahore is believed to be the provincial government’s most ambitious transport project since coming to power after the general elections in 2018.

Initially, the tram will travel from Thokar Niaz Baig to Jallo Morr at Lahore’s famous Canal Road. It will touch almost all big roads like Mall Road, Jail Road, Multan Road and Ferozepur Road.

The project is said to be an eco-friendly mass transit system with zero carbon emission. Moreover, the project would be much cheaper as compared to other mass projects such as the Metrobus and the Orange Line.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has already chaired a couple of meetings to review the proposal. Recently, the CM was briefed on the project by the Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahmed Aziz Tarar and LDA chief engineer Israr Saeed. According to the plan, 21 stations will be constructed on Canal Road.

It is pertinent to mention here that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Punjab government, Chinese firm CRSC International and the Inkon Group of the Czech Republic. According to the MoU, both companies will work together with the Lahore Transport Company in the transport sector. Under the first phase, 50 trams will run on a 35km-long track at Canal Road. The trams would have the capacity to carry some 35,000 passengers an hour.

It will be a public-private partnership and a joint venture of European and Chinese companies with the Punjab transport department.

With the launch of the tram service in Lahore, the issues of pollution and traffic burden at Canal Road will be reduced. As the provincial capital stands on top in the pollution index, the new project would provide the public with quality environment-friendly transport facilities.

Rs21bn cost

The tram speed will be between 25 to 30km per hour. According to the briefing, the initial cost of one station has been estimated to be Rs1 billion. In total, the project will cost more than Rs.21bn. An eight-feet-wide track will be constructed on the main road at either side of the Lahore Canal.

The chief minister has directed the LDA officials to give a final shape to the project’s feasibility report so the government could proceed with the country’s first electric tram service.

Buzdar said the PTI government was committed to improving the standard of facilities in Lahore. Talking about past rulers, the CM said the previous government had launched development schemes worth Rs67bn in Lahore during its third year in power, whereas the PTI government launched Rs86bn worth of projects in its third year.

“We have seen three public transportation projects, the Metro, Speedo, and Orange Line in Lahore. Another mass transit system would be great for the city”, a resident, Naeem, said.

As compared to the Metrobus and the Orange Line train projects, the tram projects would be cheaper. It would be the first megaproject in the transport sector that will cost only Rs21bn. The Orange Line was the most expensive mass transit project that was completed with a cost of Rs300bn loan and investment.

The possibility of running a tram service at Canal Road would have multiple challenges. Canal Road is already one of the busiest roads in Lahore where hundreds of thousands of commuters travel daily. Also, there are even no proper walking tracks alongside Canal Road so running an electric tram on a busy road would be an uphill task.

Talking to Bol News, LDA chief engineer Israr Saeed said they were preparing the feasibility of the project which would be submitted to the CM soon. He said initially, the LDA had a plan to run the tram project at Canal Road, but later on the project would be initiated on other roads like Mall Road, etc. The project would get rid of the rickshaws and the Qingqis from the metropolitan area, he said, adding that it will be a people and environment friendly project.

To a question, Mr Saeed said the LDA would try its best to complete at least some part of the project during the remaining tenure of the PTI government.

“All depends on the financial situation, but we’re hopeful to start the project as soon as possible”. The LDA chief engineer further said that from Thokar Niaz Baig to Jallo Morr, the track of the tram would be built on the road and it would not pass through the underpasses at Canal Road.