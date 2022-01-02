Two coalminers die in landslide incident in Balochistan

DUKI: Two coalminers died after being buried under a large mass of dirt and rock in a landslide incident in Chamaling area of Duki district, Balochistan, Bol news reported Saturday night.

Police said the deceased have been identified as Ghulam Qadir and Shadi Khan. After recovering from the coalmine, their dead bodies were shifted to hospital for autopsy, said the police. Two other miners, who got wounded in the incident, were also shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

The bodies were handed over to their heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.

On November 21, unknown assailants had gunned down at least three coal mine workers in Shahrag area of Harnai, Balochistan.

Bol news channel had quoted Levies sources as saying that all the victims were working in the coal mine of Amanullah Taran.

On the other hand, Harnai Deputy Commissioner, Suhail Anwar Hashmi had told that the workers had not been identified till then. “Levies and Counter Terrorism Department teams have been dispatched to the crime scene to shift the bodies to hospital,” he had said.

On March 17, seven coal miners were killed in a blast caused by build-up of methane gas in the mine in a Torghar gas field of Harnai.