Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 03:57 pm

US provides 4.7mn more Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses to Pakistan

Twenty-one more deaths because of Coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan during the last 24 hours. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The United States has provided 4.7 million more Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine doses to Pakistan, Bol news channel reported on Monday.

Hence, the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses provided by the US has gone up to 47.4 million. While, the US has also provided about $70 million aid to Pakistan under the mutual sharing against coronavirus.

Reports have shown that Pfizer vaccine is effective against any variant of Covid-19 disease. To date, the US has provided more than 400 million doses of the vaccine against coronavirus to 110 countries around the world.

Twenty-one more deaths because of Coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

According to statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Center on Monday, positivity ratio remained 11.53 per cent as 7,048 new positive cases out of 61,077 tests were detected.

1,423 patients of Coronavirus are still in critical condition.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, crackdown against unvaccinated people and non-compliance of Covid-19 SOPs has been expedited.

The district administration officials on Sunday paid surprise visits to business centers, public places, inter district transport bus stops and wedding halls to check the vaccination certificates of people. They also administered second dose to partially vaccinated people at public transport terminals and markets.

The administrative officials visited wedding halls on ring road Peshawar to ensure the limit allowed by NCOC. The district administrations are also convincing the public to get booster doses to make themselves safe from possible attack of new variant of coronavirus.

