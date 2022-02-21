Aminul Haque gives strategy on how to tackle street crimes in Karachi

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque on Monday on Monday gave a formula on how to curb street crimes and unrest in Karachi.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader said local police officers should be posted at police stations, while special branch police should be activated, intelligence networking among police stations should be established and area committees should be formed.

Station House Officers (SHOs) should be posted at least for three years and their complete asset details should be registered, he maintained.

“Neither non-local officers have knowledge about the area nor they have anything to do with interests of the area or city,” he said.

Read more: Over 100 citizens mugged in Karachi’s Korangi area

Syed Amin said Karachi had more than 100 police stations and on an average a population of 1 to 1.5 million people resided within limits of each of the police stations. “Can a police officer belonging to the same area not be posted in such a large population?” he queried adding that the police officer should be sacked instead of suspending, if graph of crimes rose within limits of his police station.

He said all the government’s surveillance cameras should be maintained and with the help of residents, the cameras should be installed at entry and exit of each of the streets. He said a suitable number of personnel and vehicles should be available at police stations and their record should be checked every three months.

The federal minister said the bread earner city of the country would be paralysed, if immediate measures were not taken. He said the Sindh chief minister did not convene a meeting regarding law and order despite the crimes’ rising to an alarming level in the country.