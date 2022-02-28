Adsence Ads 300X250
28th Feb, 2022. 06:12 pm
Arif Alvi emphasises use of blockchain tech to curb corruption

28th Feb, 2022. 06:12 pm
Arif Alvi blockchain

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi. Image: File

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi on Monday emphasised that the use of blockchain technology can be used to curb corruption in the country.

Addressing a function pertaining to the performance of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in Islamabad, he said that digitisation of institutions can save important data and documents, while stressing the use of technology as vital to curb the menace of corruption from society.

Arif Alvi said blockchain technology can be used for tracking transactions, reducing corruption, and increasing transparency in public and private sectors.

He said a systemic and inclusive approach is needed to fully benefit from the transformative potential of blockchain technology.

He congratulated FBR for providing relief worth Rs8.5 billion to the people.

Earlier in the day, the president addressed the 14th convocation of Sarhad University of Science and Technology in Islamabad.

He underlined the need for promoting information technology (IT) related education to take the country forward on the path of development.

Alvi had said there were great prospects of employment in the sector and pointed out that only in the field of cybersecurity, the world would require about 80 million people by 2030.

