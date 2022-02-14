Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 10:44 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

CNG stations reopened across Sindh after 2.5 months

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 10:44 am

KARACHI: Filling stations of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) have been reopened across Sindh on Monday (today) after two and a half months, Bol news reported.

The CNG stations had been shut down on December 1. CNG supply would continue to RLNG stations as well, said a statement issued by the government.

Read more: Govt decides to suspend CNG supply to filling stations till February 15

On November 29, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had announced to suspend gas supply to CNG filling stations for two and a half months in winter to meet the additional demand of domestic consumers.

The government had decided to suspend the supply of gas to all CNG stations across Sindh and Balochistan from December 1, 2021, to February 15, 2022.

Nevertheless, supply of gas to all the industries, including zero-rated export industries, captive power plants and fertiliser sector would continue, a spokesperson of the SSGC had said.

The SSGC spokesperson had said the decision was taken to overcome the gap of demand and supply and to fulfill the requirement of domestic consumers.

Read more: APCNGA starts countrywide protest terming CNG closure illegal

He had said it was imperative to provide additional gas in Balochistan for the protection of human lives as gas worked as a lifeline for them. They had dire need of using different instruments of gas in low temperatures to keep themselves warm, he had maintained.

Read More

3 hours ago
62 suspects arrested in Khanewal lunching case: SAPM Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Special Representative to the Prime Minister...
11 hours ago
Fawad lampoons Shehbaz for reaching out to Chaudhry brothers

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday took a...
12 hours ago
Two TTP terrorists arrested, suicide jackets and ammunition recovered in Chaman

Security forces on Sunday conducted an operation in Pak-Afghan border town Chaman,...
14 hours ago
Umar Amin Gandapur leading with 22688 votes for D I Khan mayorship election so far

Umar Amin Gandapur, PTI candidate contesting for D I Khan mayorship election,...
14 hours ago
PM Imran says half of population in Afghanistan facing hunger, food shortages

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said half of the population in...
15 hours ago
Drugs worth billions of rupees seized, one accused held, asserts Sindh Minister Chawla

Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Govt
4 mins ago
‘PM has no enmity against opposition, he only wants recovery of plundered wealth’

JHELUM: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Monday...
vietnam
48 mins ago
Vietnam to lift Covid-19 restrictions on international flights

HANOI : Vietnam will lift coronavirus restrictions on international flights for fully...
59 mins ago
Sheikh Rashid condemns mob lynching incident in Mian Channu

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid said that all those involved in the...
1 hour ago
Arjun Kapoor spills beans about surprise for Malaika on Valentine’s Day

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who has been in a relationship with Malaika Arora...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600