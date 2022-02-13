Destination Swat

SWAT: Swat, home to the centuries-old civilisation of Gandhara, is set to become a winter tourism capital of Pakistan due to its unique features including snow-clad mountain peaks, archaeological treasures, trout fish, snowfall, adventure sports and Swat Motorway, which are attracting tourists from across the country in droves.

Known as Switzerland of Pakistan, Swat’s unique characteristics have made it a centre of attraction for archaeologists, adventurers, water sportsmen, mountaineers, snowfall lovers, foodies, and ecotourists arriving in large numbers following construction of Swat Motorway by the previous PTI government that made the entire Malakand Division a hub of tourism.

One of its seven features includes a 150km-long freshwater river originating from water sources from glacial lakes in Mahodand and Gabral mountains, which offer unique opportunities for adventure sports enthusiasts to explore. Blessed with more than 50 high-altitude lakes of varying proportions, the famous Mahodand Lake in upper Swat is a unique source of attraction for tourists, nature and adventure sports lovers to enjoy its blue waters through boating in summer amid cold breezes. Besides being home to thick natural forests including the world-famous Deodar trees and precious wildlife resources, this northern district of Pakistan is home to snow-capped mountain ranges of Falakser, Mankial and Elum peaks offering great challenges to mountaineers and trekkers.

Influx of tourists

Attracting Buddhist monks and archaeologists from across the world throughout the year, Swat’s rich archaeological treasures have become a unique and distinctive feature that take tourists to the past.

With lush green valleys and tall canopy trees, Swat has witnessed an influx of tourists and snowfall lovers this winter season courtesy the 81km Swat Motorway. As a result of the government’s pro-tourism policies, a record 2.77 million tourists visited Swat, Chitral, Nathiagali Abbottabad, Kaghan and Naran during the vacations of Eidul Azha last year.

Keeping in view the success of the Swat Motorway phase-1, the government has taken a principle decision regarding extension of Swat motorway phase-2 from Chakdara to Fatehpur, Madain and Swat to promote trade and tourism besides generating employment opportunities for people.

Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority officials told APP that papers and technical work of Swat Motorway phase-2 has almost been completed and is ready for groundbreaking after signing of the landmark agreement between PKHA and a private company. Phase-2 would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs58 billion including land acquisition cost.

They said that Swat Motorway phase-2 and Dir Motorway would initially be four lanes and later would be converted into six lanes full-fledged motorways. Dir Motorway having a length of 29.377km would start from Chakdara (Lower Dir) to Rabat (Upper Dir) and would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs35.5bn. He said that Dir Motorway would have two tunnels and it will also have three interchanges, four overpasses and flyovers, 24 bridges, two tunnels and two underpasses. Expression of interest has been sought from reputed domestic and foreign firms.

Four tourism zones

A KP tourism department official told APP that four integrated tourism zones (ITZ) would be developed at Mankial (Swat), Thandiani (Abbottabad), Ganol (Mansehra) and Madaklasht (Lower Chitral). There are six plans and programmes for uplift of ITZ Thandiani comprising a 428-room hotel and a resort for tourists while five projects are for infrastructure and other facilities, he said adding that Thandiani zone would be established on 640 kanal.

Eight projects are for development of Ganol tourism zone, including a 218-room hotel and a resort while five projects are for infrastructure and other facilities, he said, adding that Ganol zone would be established on 480 kanal.

Seven projects are sketched out for ITZ Mankial in Swat on 754 kanal where a 71-room hotel and a resort would be constructed. Five more projects are for development of infrastructure and other facilities. ITZ Madaklasht in Lower Chitral would be constructed on 540 kanal, he said, adding there are eight projects, including construction of a 382-room hotel and a resort while five projects are for infrastructure and other facilities.

Development projects worth Rs54.279bn have been launched in Upper Dir during the last three and half years with special focus on infrastructure and rural development, motorways, health, education, agriculture and livestock sectors.

KP government has taken a principle decision to establish a 14km-long cable car that would connect the scenic tourist resort of Kumrat and others valleys of Upper Dir with Madaklasht in Chitral district. The proposed project would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs32bn that would attract over 10 million tourists to Malakand division per year.

Feasibility study and construction of road from Chukiathan to Shringal and Patrak (Upper Dir) having a length of 36km has been completed. Similarly, feasibility study and designing of improvement of road from Khar to Timergara and to Kundi-Khar Road costing Rs2.135bn and feasibility study and designing of improvement and rehabilitation of 14km road from Pir Qala to Ghalanai Mohmand tribal district were underway. After completion this would bolster regional connectivity besides business and tourism in KP.—APP