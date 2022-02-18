Found clues in TV journalist Ather’s murder case: Karachi police chief

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday said police had found some information about murderers of TV journalist Ather Mateen Ahmed and soon they would apprehend them.

The Karachi police chief said he was sorry to hear about the journalist’s death. He said the police would try their best to arrest the suspects. Police’s policy was clear against street crimes, he said.

Giving tips against street criminals while talking to media, he said, “Police should do their best to make good cases. Street criminals should be identified and their old record should be checked. Intelligence-based actions should be taken in the areas where street criminals are dwelling.”

Read more: Sindh CM, governor direct police to immediately arrest TV journalist’s murderers

Ghulam Memon said growing unemployment was reportedly one of the reasons behind street crimes, while he thought that drug addiction was one of the fundamental reasons behind them. He said drug addicts were mostly involved in street crimes. As they did not have a source of income, so they thought to make arrangement for their drugs through crimes, he maintained.

The TV journalist Ather was shot dead by robbers near Five Star Chowrangi in North Nazimabad area on Friday morning.

Police said the senior producer of Samaa TV was gunned down after he tried to foil robbery attempt by hitting robbers’ motorcycle with his car. The two robbers fell on the ground. They stood up and opened fire on the journalist which pierced his upper torso. The suspects fled straight off on a bike of a passerby, said police.