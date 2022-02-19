Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 01:04 pm
Govt imposes 17pct sales tax on essential hospital equipment: Sherry Rehman

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Senator Sherry Rehman. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice-President Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday said the government had imposed a 17 per cent sales tax on essential hospital equipment during Covid-19.

“This will lead to a tsunami of inflation in the healthcare sector, which will affect the more vulnerable sections of the country. Sales tax will severely affect the operational cost of hospitals and treatment,” Sherry Rehman said in a tweet.

She said the removal of Entry No 52-A from the 6th Schedule of the Sales Tax Act 1990 has changed the whole landscape of the health sector. “The government will also levy sales tax on the supply of hospitals, which will drastically increase the cost of treatment. The so-called health card will not be able to stop this catastrophe,” she tweeted.

On February 12, the PPP leader had said the government’s decision to increase electricity tariffs was worrying.

“With an increase of Rs2 per unit, Rs290 billion will be collected from consumers. In the last three years, this government has increased electricity prices by more than 52 per cent, yet the circular debts have been increasing instead of decreasing,” Sherry Rehman had tweeted.

