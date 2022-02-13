Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 02:35 pm
Govt will respond to opposition’s no-confidence motion in constitutional manner: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain calls on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said that the government will respond to the no-confidence motion of the opposition in a constitutional manner.

During the meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, the minister said that the Opposition will never succeed in its no-confidence motion as all allies of the ruling party are with the government and have expressed full confidence in the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Chaudhry said that the incumbent government has fully capable to defend the no-confidence motion of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The minister further claimed that PDM had internal differences and it lacked unity in its ranks.

During the meeting, both the leaders also discussed issues of mutual interests including the overall situation in the country including important issues related to the forthcoming session of the National Assembly.

