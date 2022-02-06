Health card is a revolutionary step of PTI Govt: SAPM Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said that health card is a revolutionary step of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government aimed at ensuring equal opportunities for every citizen.

Addressing the media, he said that PM will visit Faisalabad on Wednesday for the distribution of health card to the people of the district.

Read more: PM Imran Khan launches health card for residents of Islamabad

He said that the incumbent government is striving hard to facilitate the masses at their doorsteps by introducing health card.

SAPM said that through this card, a family can avail the treatment worth Rs1 million rupees in public and private hospitals.

He said that government is determined to pass on minimum effects of inflation to the people. Gill told that Jaranwala road in Faisalabad will be converted into an expressway soon while a proposal is under consideration to connect the M-3 and M-4 motorways.