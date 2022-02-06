Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 06:32 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Health card is a revolutionary step of PTI Govt: SAPM Shahbaz Gill

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 06:32 pm

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill speaking to media. Image: Radio Pakistan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said that health card is a revolutionary step of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government aimed at ensuring equal opportunities for every citizen.

Addressing the media, he said that PM will visit Faisalabad on Wednesday for the distribution of health card to the people of the district.

Read more: PM Imran Khan launches health card for residents of Islamabad

He said that the incumbent government is striving hard to facilitate the masses at their doorsteps by introducing health card.

SAPM said that through this card, a family can avail the treatment worth Rs1 million rupees in public and private hospitals.

Read more: PM Imran Khan launches health card for residents of Islamabad

He said that government is determined to pass on minimum effects of inflation to the people. Gill told that Jaranwala road in Faisalabad will be converted into an expressway soon while a proposal is under consideration to connect the M-3 and M-4 motorways.

Read More

5 hours ago
Sri Lanka-Pakistan ties contributing to South Asia’s peace, stability: UN envoy Munir

Pakistan’s United Nations (UN) Ambassador Munir Akram told a virtual event marking...
6 hours ago
30 more deaths, 4,874 new Covid-19 cases reported in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Thirty more deaths and 4,874 positive cases of Coronavirus have been...
6 hours ago
Security forces kill TTP’s suicide bomber in Tank

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed a suicide bomber belonging to the Tehreek e...
7 hours ago
Demise of Lata Mangeshkar marks end of an era in music: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday...
9 hours ago
PM Imran, his Chinese counterpart vow to work for regional stability

Pakistan and China have underscored the importance of working together to promote...
9 hours ago
What’s keeping them out of school?

KARACHI: In 2010, Article 25-A was introduced to the Constitution of Pakistan...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Lata Mangeshkar
2 mins ago
When Lata Mangeshkar recalled her make-up struggles during acting career

India’s legendary singing sensation Lata Mangeshkar passes away on Sunday morning aged 92. The...
Karishma Tanna
11 mins ago
Watch Karishma Tanna dances on Oo Antava at her reception

Karishma Tanna, who married her fiance-businessman Varun Bangera recently, was seen dancing...
Lata
24 mins ago
PM Modi, Shah Rukh Khan attend Lata Mangeshkar’s last rites

India’s legendary singing sensation Lata Mangeshkar passes away on Sunday morning aged 92. The...
Lata Mangeshkar
41 mins ago
When Lata Mangeshkar talked about her family’s financial crisis

India’s legendary singing sensation Lata Mangeshkar passes away on Sunday morning aged...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600