Improving Punjab’s jails

IG prisons claims there are no Covid-19 cases in the 300k prison population due to ‘timely measures’

LAHORE: Due to precautionary and timely measures there is no Covid-19 patient out of the 300,000 prisoners in Punjab’s jails, stated Punjab Prisons Inspector General (IG) Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig while speaking to Bol News.

Baig added that since he has taken over the prisons department in Punjab on October 27, 2017 an all-out effort is being made to improve the condition of prisons and introduce reforms for the betterment of prisoners.

“We have improved the standard of breakfast and now prisoners can read newspapers and watch TV as well. We have also placed more than 3,000 LCDs in the prisons of Punjab where they could also enjoy the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches,” he elaborated.

He maintained that facilitation desks have been established in all the jails across Punjab to help the attendants. “The PCOs are also constructed from where the prisoners could contact and get in touch with their loved ones. We recently increased the talk time of PCOs from 20 minutes to 30 minutes to facilitate the prisoners.”

Pillows and mattresses have also been provided to the prisoners in order to ensure better facilities, he claimed.

New initiatives

Speaking about the new initiatives, IG Baig shared that a megaproject, District Jail, Nankana Sahib, is being constructed. “RCE/PC-I of megaprojects including Prisons Complex at Lahore with the capacity of 2,000 prisoners has been submitted for approval and New District Jail, Multan with the capacity of 1,000 prisoners has also been submitted for approval.”

Apart from that extension/rehabilitation of Central Jail, Dera Ghazi Khan is being done with the cost of Rs100 million and extension/expansion of Inspectorate of Prisons Punjab is being done,” the prisons IG highlighted. “A regional office at Faisalabad is also being constructed at the cost of Rs130.435m, enclosure walls and watchtowers at Central Jail, Sahiwal are also being installed at the cost of Rs124.1m to improve the security of the jails.”

We have also signed MOUs with the University of Punjab for mutual collaboration in research, rehabilitation, psychological assessment/treatment and training of prison staff in which 17 different departments of the varsity will facilitate as per need, he stated.

He further shared that MOU for solarisation of three central jails including DG Khan, Mianwali and Faisalabad has been signed between inspectorate of prisons and Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency, energy department regarding access to a clean and reliable source of electricity.

Status of new legislation

While speaking about the new legislation and amendments to the existing laws related to prisons, IG Baig told Bol News that the draft regarding proposed amendment in the existing Pakistan Prisons Rules, 1978 was submitted to the home department. “The proposed amendment in Rule 215 of Pakistan Prisons Rules, 1978 regarding education remission for minorities has also been submitted to the Home Department.”

Redressal of complaints

Talking about the redressal of complaints received through Prime Minister’s Citizens Complaint Portal, the prisons IG revealed that in 2021-22, the department received 708 complaints out of which 633 were addressed or resolved. “In 2020-2021, we received 2,078 complaints out of which 2,042 were resolved.”

Speaking about the future plans, the prisons IG shared, “In 2022-2023, our goal is the construction of four new District Jails at Chiniot, Chakwal, Lahore and Rawalpindi, construction of residences and offices for all regional DIG Prisons of Punjab, construction of residences for psychologists at Punjab jails, construction of firing range at Central Jail, Multan and Central Jail, Faisalabad, improvement of visiting areas/interview sheds etc in all jails of the province.”

IG Baig further said that the case regarding the creation of three posts ie DIGs procurement and development, finance and welfare was forwarded to the finance department through the home department. “However, the finance department regretted the proposal submitted by the inspectorate of Prisons Punjab Lahore.”

We have successfully implemented Prisons Management Information System at 21 jails of Punjab comprising all functions of prisons management, he explained. “The same system with improvements/enhancements and extended scope is being replicated in the remaining 22 jails and eight regional offices through ADP 2021-23. Not just this integrated solution GSM jamming, CCTV surveillance system, video conferencing and security equipment in Punjab prisons is also being commenced.”

Baig stated that scholarships worth Rs459,000 were also given to the children of jail staffers in 36 cases through Punjab Prisons Foundation.

Water filtration plants

IG Baig apprised Bol News that water filtration plants have been installed through Sarwar Foundation at Central Jail, Lahore and District Jail Multan.

“Cold drinking water coolers (300 electric water coolers) have been provided to all jails with the cooperation of Qarshi Foundation,” the IG also said.

We have also distributed 100 sewing machines in 15 jails of Punjab with the cooperation of Sarwar Foundation to the female prisoners and 15,000 blankets were donated by Qarshi Foundation Trust, Lahore which were distributed to the 34 jails of Punjab. In collaboration with TEVTA, we have also started different vocational training programmes for prisoners, he concluded.