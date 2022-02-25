Imran Khan to carry out political drone strike on opposition’s horse-trading: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would carry out a political drone strike on the horse-trading bazaar set up by the opposition and ruin them, Bol news reported.

“The consequences are not good, when democracy becomes business in a country. If the bazaar of buying and selling started in politics, then heads will roll,” Sheikh Rashid said talking to media in Islamabad.

He said PM Imran Khan was facing all the political game with courage. After the opposition’s no-confidence motion, Imran Khan would emerge as more powerful statesman, he maintained.

Read more: Shehbaz Sharif will be Prime Minister of Pakistan if no-trust motion succeeds: Asif Zardari

He said the state institutions were with the democratic government and the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government would complete its five years. The allies were with Imran Khan and those who sold their votes would not be able to show anyone their faces, he added.

The interior minister said all the opposition had gathered because of fear of accountability. He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had given the task of buying 172 votes to former president Asif Ali Zardari to move no-confidence motion against Imran Khan.

On the PM’s Russia visit, he said his visit to Russia was successful and India did not like it at all.