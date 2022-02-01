A Special Judge Central-1 on Tuesday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and his son, Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz in a money laundering case filed by Federal investigation Agency.

Hamza Shahbaz appeared before the court along with his lawyer while an application was submitted on behalf of the Shahbaz Sharif seeking one time exemption from personal appearance as he was suffering from Coronavirus.

Presiding officer Ijaz Hussain Awan accepted the application and granted one time exemption to Shahbaz. The court adjourned the hearing till February 10 and summoned all the accused.

The FIA had booked Shehbaz and his sons Hamza and Suleman in November 2020 under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 – financial fraud, impersonation and forgery – of the PPC and 5(2) and 5(3) – criminal misconduct – of Prevention of Corruption Act and r/w 3/4 of Anti Money Laundering Act. Suleman Shehbaz is absconding in the UK.

After the appearance, PML-N MPA Rukhsana Kausar and PML-N workers got into a commotion. N-League workers rained kicks and punches on each other.