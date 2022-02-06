It’s time for govt to panic, be held accountable: Bilawal Zardari

NASIRABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said it was time for the government to panic, and be held accountable.

People have lost the trust in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, so should the parliament, said Bilawal Zardari addressing a public gathering in Nasirabad, Balochistan, on the occasion of an influential political personality Sardar Ghulam Rasool Umrani’s joining of the PPP.

لائیو: پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی کے چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری کی بلوچستان کے ضلع نصیرآباد کی تحصیل تمبو میں بااثر سیاسی شخصیت سردار غلام رسول عمرانی کے گرینڈ شمولیتی جلسے میں شرکت https://t.co/XOQMYTralu — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) February 6, 2022

He said more than 70 per cent people of Nasirabad were living below the poverty line. Since the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) had come into power, inflation and poverty had multiplied, he maintained.

He said contrary to former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s slogan and efforts for roti, kapra and makan (bread, cloth and house), the Kaptaan was snatching roti, kapra and makan from the people.

“We will march against the oppressive, incompetent and illegitimate ruling government on February 27 from Karachi to Islamabad,” he said.

The PPP chief asked residents of Balochistan to elect the PPP once again to change the fate of the country. He said solution of the nation’s problems lied in democracy and democratic struggle.

“We do not believe in the power of weapon. We believe in the power of vote. The centre would become strong, when provinces will get their rights,” he said.

He said the people of Balochistan were brave and patriotic and he considered them his brothers.

“Sindh and Balochistan were facing shortage of water. Balochistan will also get water, when Sindh will get it. No government has paid attention towards the issue of water except the PPP’s. When we will come into power, it will be our responsibility to the issue of water crisis,” he said.