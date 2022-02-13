Long road to success

KARACHI: As many as 9,701 accidents involving 12,894 vehicles occur in the country each year, leaving thousands of innocent commuters injured on the roads, according to the latest report by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

At least 4,403 of the road accidents proved fatal with as many as 5,436 persons losing their lives over a year’s period, Bol News has learnt.

However, with the worrisome figures being reported each year, the traffic authorities continue their professional duties to enforce laws and educate the public about ensuring safety for themselves and others on the roads. The PBS data showed that in Sindh alone, 741 persons succumbed to road accident-related injuries while the same number of victims sustained injuries in 858 traffic crashes.

Due to the tragic situation, the local traffic department’s top brass along with senior officials of the Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP) stressed the need for collective efforts to reduce the number of accidents, deaths and injuries on Karachi’s streets at the fifth Road Safety Conference held at a local hotel in the city.

Sindh Minister for Transport Awais Qadir Shah was chief guest at the occasion. DIG Traffic Karachi Ahmed Yar Chauhan, DIG Traffic Licencing & Training Sindh Imran Yaqub, CAP chairperson Kaukab Iqbal, Consul General of Japan Toshikazu Isomura, Honorary Consul General of Kingdom of Morocco Mirza Ishtiaq Baig and Honorary Consul General of Republic of Yemen Dr Ikhtiar Baig among others were also present.

DIG Traffic Karachi Ahmed Yar Chauhan informed the audience that training with regard to first aid is given to the traffic police officers as they are first responders at accident sites. Speaking about Karachi’s overall road situation, he explained, “In our observation, adults riding motorcycles with their children openly commit traffic violations. The minors are then socialised into thinking that these violations are normal. This needs to change. There is also a problem of using cellphones while riding bikes”.

He stressed that the next generations should be taught to observe traffic rules.

The CAP chairperson stated that society as a whole needs to make sure the youth are fully aware of all the traffic signs, rules and the citywide system before they are given the enormous privilege of having their own cars and motorcycles. “Once they educate themselves and pass the test, they will be able to obtain driver’s licence and have road sense before they accelerate vehicles independently”.

He added that our people are still at a stage where they need to actively remind the driver and passengers to fasten their seat belts mandatorily, maintain a speed not more than 80 kilometres per hour (km/h) and have the courtesy to give road space to others who need to move quickly.

The traffic subjects in schools are also very important for our youth, he emphasised. “I urge the local traffic department to hold educational sessions, both theoretical and practical, for college- and university-going students in Karachi. We really need this in the growing metropolis”.

The CAP chairperson asserted, “We shouldn’t allow our youth to use the roads as training grounds. They must learn safe driving before obtaining licences. If you block any major road, it chokes the entire traffic system of Karachi. The Motorways Police is doing a phenomenal job to curb the traffic menace and I am really proud of this department for their sincerity and transparency.”

CAP senior vice chairperson (VC) Abdul Majeed Abdani told Bol News that over the years, the traffic police has gradually improved the system and it is much closer to delivering better results. “The department is dedicated to ensuring road safety.”

He explained that despite awareness campaigns, the use of helmets while riding motorcycles has not gained cent per cent response. “This is an alarming situation. How will motorcycle riders protect themselves from head injury? We must campaign harder so that no one in Karachi is seen on the roads riding a motorcycle without wearing their helmet”.

Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) Managing Director (MD) Abdul Sattar Isani spoke about the various projects in the metropolis that aimed to strengthen Karachi’s mass transit system. “Within two to three months, the city’s bus rapid transit line will be up and running on the corridors of Karachi. We are making efforts to bring 250 more buses to Sindh’s capital city by the end of March”.

He claimed that the mass transit projects are for the welfare of the people. “These buses are your property, so please take care of it as much as you can during your ride. It is our collective responsibility to protect the public property and show courtesy for others while using public transport”.

The Honorary Consul General of the Kingdom of Morocco Mirza Ishtiaq Baig stated, “When we live abroad, we discipline ourselves to adhere to the laws there. Only such law enforcement and proper education on road safety can fix Karachi’s traffic problem and save precious lives. The CAP works on this issue so that the people are aware of their rights. I personally appreciate the highway police as they do not hesitate to do the needful even when the ministers and government advisers violate the traffic laws”.

The work of the traffic police is commendable and CAP should be supported in their efforts to strengthen the traffic system and ensure safety for all, he urged.

The Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Yemen Dr Ikhtiar Baig observed that accidents often occur due to sleepiness or drunk driving in which the reflexes of the driver are not as active.

To prevent fatal accidents in these situations, the use of technology such as sensors and monitoring rooms are needed, he suggested. “A multinational telecommunications company developed these sensor devices that track the subscriber and initiate a siren to alert the driver in case they fall asleep. Such breakthrough technological developments are necessary to encourage the drivers to take short breaks while driving long distances. It’s one way to save lives”, he stressed.

The Sindh Police Accident Analysis & Research Centre in-charge Ali Suhag said that when deciding to go out for a ride, it is better to start early, drive slowly and reach the destination safely. “It won’t make a difference if we learn to manage our time instead of rushing to places. Be cautious that the person you might hit with your car could be the sole breadwinner of their family. In Pakistan, one breadwinner on average serves seven other members in the family. Unfortunately, we have 16-year-olds to 26-year-olds who are both the victims and perpetrators in fatal accidents”, he shared.

Furthermore, he said that each driver must fully know the condition of their vehicles before plying on the roads. “Our Accident Analysis & Research Centre looks for Karachi’s ‘black spots’ — the areas where most accidents occur, the ages of those involved in the road crashes, their family backgrounds, etc. We also check if the victim was a parent, a breadwinner of their family. This data helps in sensitising the public and for the perpetrators to understand whose lives they may have ruined due to their criminal negligence”.

There is only one solution to most, if not all, traffic issues: learn to give way to others, he remarked. “The onus to curb the underage (illegal) drivers falls just as much on society as it does on the law enforcers”.

The Markazi Ulema Council Sindh president Maulana Azad Jameel also spoke on the need to remain safe on the city’s roads, stating that in practical life, respecting everyone’s access to public spaces especially the streets is an act of patriotism.

He added that there is an entire system of traffic that people need to be vigilant of so that they know their obedience to traffic laws is of utmost importance while driving. “Even today, our people lack knowledge of zebra crossing and the youth indulge in one-wheeling activity whenever they find a chance. Rich parents would just hand over cars to their children who don’t even have driving licences. Who will stop them from rash driving?”, he questioned.