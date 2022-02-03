Nation stands united behind security forces to defeat terrorists: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the nation stood united behind security forces to defeat terrorists.

In a tweet, he said the nation saluted its brave security forces who repulsed terrorist attacks against security forces’ camps in Panjgur and Naushki districts of Balochistan. He said, “Our security forces continue to give great sacrifices to protect us.”

The media wing of military forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday night said one soldier was martyred and four terrorists were killed in Panjgur and Naushki, Balochistan.

The ISPR said that terrorists had attempted to attack security forces camps at two locations – Panjgur and Naushki.

Both attacks were successfully repulsed while inflicting heavy casualties to terrorists, it added.

In a statement, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condemned the terrorist attack and paid tribute to the security forces for foiling the nefarious designs of the terrorists. He said the nation was proud of the security forces’ courage.

