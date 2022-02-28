Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 11:30 am
Opposition staging drama to get relief for their leaders: Ali Muhammad

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan has said opposition parties were staging a drama to get relief for their leaders from the corruption cases.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition parties were trying to get NRO from the government but they would not succeed in it, Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

Referring to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)’s protest long march, Ali Muhammad Khan said holding a peaceful protest was the constitutional right of every citizen but the opposition was constantly pursuing a policy of chaos and anarchy.

Read more: ‘We’ve come to hold PPP accountable for its 15-year governance in Sindh’

He said despite continuously ruling in Sindh, the PPP had failed to deliver.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said the government was not afraid of any long march or other move of the opposition parties.

He said the opposition’s agenda was not people’s welfare but they were only interested in protecting their own vested interest.

The minister of state said the PPP had been continuously enjoying power in Sindh over a decade but the people of the province were still deprived of basic necessities of life.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act was not person specific and the opposition should give their proposals to bring improvement in it rather than criticising the government.

