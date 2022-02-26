Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 10:12 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Pakistan plans to use 40,000 MW nuclear energy by 2050: PM’s aide

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 10:12 am

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam. Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Saturday said Pakistan planned to adapt to zero carbon emission goal by 2050 in energy by using all types of renewable and low-carbon sources.

This he stated while speaking at an International webinar on ‘Nuclear energy: a key to Net Zero (Green Future)’, in Islamabad.

The PM’s aide said the government planned to use 40,000 megawatt nuclear energy by 2050 and also to make optimal use of wind, hydel, solar and nuclear resources to meet the goals set by the Conference of the Parties-26 recently held in Glasgow, Scotland.

Read more: Sindh CM Murad invites Dutch firms to set up ‘waste-to-energy’ projects in Karachi

On February 25, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had invited Netherlands top companies to establish waste-to-energy projects in Karachi and use the latest technology to depollute Manchhar.

He had said this in a meeting with Ambassador of Netherlands Willem Wouter Plomp and Advisor to CM on Trade Hammad Raza and his trade counsellor Yasir Farooqui at the CM House in Karachi.

The visiting ambassador had told the chief minister that their companies were interested in investing and establishing the `waste-to-energy’ project in Karachi. “We have one of the top companies in the world working in the waste to energy sector,” he had disclosed.

 

Read More

5 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan for Feb 26, 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.300...
6 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, Feb 26, 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.850 and...
6 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 26 February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (Feb 26,...
6 hours ago
US Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 26th February 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
13 hours ago
Economic growth with external sector vulnerabilities will remain a challenge

ISLAMABAD: The economic outlook of Pakistan, with the resumption of the International...
14 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 25 February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (Feb 25,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

jazz
35 mins ago
UNDP, Jazz conclude second cohort of SDG Bootcamps

KARACHI: UNDP Pakistan and Jazz concluded the second cohort of the SDG...
37 mins ago
Government prioritizes to protect common man from global-level price hiking: PM

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the safeguard of...
55 mins ago
Women empowerment & education imperative for Pakistan’s progress: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said that education and empowerment...
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia
3 hours ago
Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia on, 26th Feb 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 26 Feb 2022) 24k...
Adsence Ad 300X600