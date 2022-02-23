Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

APP News Agency

23rd Feb, 2022. 11:14 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PECA law to ensure substantive relief to cybercrime victims

APP News Agency

23rd Feb, 2022. 11:14 am
PECA law to ensure substantive relief to cybercrime victims

The government has amended the PECA declaring defaming of individuals on social media a punishable offence

ISLAMABAD: Rapid increase in cybercrimes, followed by slow convictions warranted amendments in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), which have been widely welcomed by the public, and criticised by the trolls.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Wing has received a total of 244,930 complaints of various cyber offences since January 1, 2019, with 2,571 cases registered and 2,583 accused arrested.

The complaints pertained to e-fraud, forgery, dignity/modesty of a natural person, child pornography and hate speech.

The highest number of complaints, 102,772, were received by the FIA during the year 2021. Out of the total registered 15,973 inquiries, the FIA registered 1,224 cases and arrested 1,306 accused. However, only 38 accused were convicted out of 591 challaned cases.

Read more: IHC bars FIA from arresting suspects under PECA’s Section 20

Keeping in view the low conviction rate as evident from the data, the government has amended the PECA declaring defaming of individuals on social media a punishable offence. The courts would now be obliged to give a verdict on cases registered under PECA within six months.

Allegations against an individual are levelled without any proof, but it takes years to prove his / her innocence. The cost of litigation is exorbitant as the cases linger on for years, which often end in out of court settlements. In most cases, the accused are let scot-free.

Coordinated attacks against any individual are mostly of personal nature. Women are also harassed as they have to face inappropriate/derogatory language from their male colleagues.

There are cases in which the victims have complained about a smear character assassination campaign against them on social media platforms, including Youtube, Facebook, Twitter etc., and the amended PECA law will help the FIA to effectively deal with such cyber-crimes.

Read more: Saeed demands immediate withdrawal of PECA ordinance

Professor Azhar Latif, while talking to APP, said the victims had been demanding the government to bring in further stringent laws to curb the curse.

He said the fake news against individuals and institutions created confusion and uncertainty in society. He cited the fake reports about Zulfi Bukhari’s visit to Isreal on the British passport and buying of Roosevelt Hotel by him, former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar’s fake audio, the separation between the prime minister and his wife, which were floated on social media platforms causing anxiety among the people.

Nauman Habib, a senior lawyer, opined the amended PECA law would bring substantive respite to the public, especially the victims of cybercrimes who had to suffer from untold mental agony as it would act as a barrier to bust the fake news.

He said the people now had effective legal protection against attacks on their personal lives.

Read More

1 hour ago
Pakistan records a sudden spike in covid-19 death toll, reveals data shared by NCOC

A total of 43 deaths were recorded in Pakistan over the last...
1 hour ago
IHC bars FIA from arresting suspects under PECA’s Section 20

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday barred arrests under the Prevention...
1 hour ago
Pakistan desires to upgrade bilateral ties with Sri Lanka: PM Imran

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan desires to...
8 hours ago
Former interior minister and senior PPP leader Rehman Malik Passes Away

Former interior minister & senior PPP leader Rehman Malik passes away. He...
10 hours ago
Saeed demands immediate withdrawal of PECA ordinance

Sindh Information and Labour Minister, Saeed Ghani, has said the ordinance promulgated...
11 hours ago
$1.2bn Annual Plan for 2022 signed:  ITFC to support Pakistan’s energy, agri sectors

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) signs the Annual Plan for...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

new zealand
20 seconds ago
New Zealand eyes for historic victory against Proteas

New Zealand is on the verge of securing the series and reclaiming...
Zarnish Khan says actresses look like ducks
5 mins ago
‘All of our actresses have become ducks after surgery,’ says Zarnish Khan

Pakistani showbiz rising star Zarnish Khan clearly refused to undergo cosmetic surgery...
Mushaal seeks world’s intervention to save Yasin Malik’s life
8 mins ago
Mushaal seeks world’s intervention to save Yasin Malik’s life

ISLAMABAD: The Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation (PCO), Mushaal Hussein Mullick,...
20 mins ago
Arch-rivals of politics joining hands to protect looted money: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib assailed the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600