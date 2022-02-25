Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 10:07 am
PM Imran again presented principled stance 'use of force not solution': Farrukh

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 10:07 am

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib.

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said Prime Minister Imran Khan once again presented principled stance to the world in Moscow that the use of force was not the solution to any conflict.

“Russia and Ukraine should resolve the issue through dialogue,” Farrukh Habib quoted PM Imran Khan as saying in a tweet on the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

Responding to the opposition’s criticism, he said those who questioned the timing of PM Imran Khan’s visit should know that the PM was a big player in big matches. “From Kashmir issue to Afghanistan and cooperation in energy sector, bilateral relations and Islamophobia were discussed (with the Russian leadership),” he said.

The state minister said Imran Khan would never bow down, nor would he allow Pakistanis to bow down, God willing.

Read more: PM Imran says disputes should be resolved thru dialogue, diplomacy

Imran Khan’s visit to Russia was a testament to the fact that Pakistan strived for lasting peace instead of conflict for regional peace and security and economic development, he maintained.

“We have also been able to strengthen our position at the diplomatic level by putting our national interests first,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday night said the prime minister had concluded the two-day visit to Russia.

He, in a tweet, said the PM had reached the airport to return Pakistan after completing his official visit to Russia.

PM Imran Khan had arrived in Moscow on February 23 to meet President Putin and discuss a range of issues, including economic cooperation. His visit had taken place hours after the US and a number of Western nations had slapped Russia with new sanctions for its military deployment into parts of eastern Ukraine.

Imran Khan, who had a summit meeting with President Vladimir V. Putin in the Kremlin, had said Pakistan had hoped diplomacy could avert a military conflict.

“The Prime Minister regretted the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine and said that Pakistan had hoped diplomacy could avert a military conflict”, a statement issued by the PM Media Office had said.​

