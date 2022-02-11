Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
11th Feb, 2022. 03:16 pm
PM reviews progress of under-construction flats of Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

11th Feb, 2022. 03:16 pm
PM reviews progress of under-construction flats of Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

The Naya Pakistan housing programme is aimed at providing affordable residence to people—Image: APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday paid a surprise visit to the under-construction apartments of the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme in the capital’s G-13 sector.

The prime minister reviewed the progress of the ongoing project and directed its early completion.

The Naya Pakistan housing programme is aimed at providing affordable residence to people.

PM Imran reviews progress of under-construction flats in G-13

Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme was launched to construct 5 million houses for people from low socio-economic class.

Read more: Housing scheme fraud case: Plea bargain of Rs637m between NAB and developer green-lighted

The project was launched by PM Imran Khan in 2018. The scheme is for those with low incomes and who do not own a house. The Naya Pakistan Housing Authority has announced to construct of the houses in these cities:

  • Islamabad
  • Lahore
  • Faisalabad
  • Sukkur
  • Muzaffargarh
  • Quetta
  • Gilgit
  • Muzaffarabad
  • Swat
  • Multan
  • Rahim Yar Khan
  • Layyah
  • Bahawalpur
  • Vehari
  • Kasur
  • Sialkot
  • Jhelum
  • Gujranwala
  • Dera Ghazi Khan

As per the scheme, the government aims to provide houses to people in easy instalments of 15 to 20 years. The public has to pay 10% of the cost upfront for the house.

Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

You can apply for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme through these two ways.

  • Online Registration
  • Registration via NADRA E-Sahulat

Online registration

  1. Click on the link  https://nphp.nadra.gov.pk.
  2. After that, sign up for the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.
  3. Fill the application form given on the website. Enter the complete details of yours such as name, CNIC number, phone/mobile number, current residence information.
  4. Mention your monthly income details.
  5. Choose your preferred district and tehsil/union council where you want the house.
  6. Choose your instalment plan.
  7. After that, pay the registration fee of Rs 250. You can pay via Easy Paisa, Jazz Cash, Credit/Debit Card, and E-Sahulat Center.
  8. Finally, submit the application after reviewing it.
  9. Registration via Nadra E-Sahulat Centre
  10.  Visit https://nphp.nadra.gov.pk and download the application form.
  11. Read all the details mentioned and fill in all the required information such as your name, CNIC number, monthly income, etc.
  12. Then, visit the nearest NADRA E-Sahulat centre and submit the application form to the registration officer at the E-Sahulat centre.
  13. Pay the registration fee amounting to Rs. 250 to the officer and collect the receipt of application submission from the officer.

Documents required for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme Registration

  • Two passport size photographs
  • Copy of CNIC or NICOP card
  •  Non-refundable application fee of Rs. 250/-
  • Duly filled Application form

Eligibility criteria for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

  •  Must be a Pakistani citizen
  • One family member is allowed to apply for this scheme.
  • The applicant must have a valid computerized national identity card (CNIC).
  • The preference will be given to the applicants that do not own any house in Pakistan.

