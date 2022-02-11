PM reviews progress of under-construction flats of Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

The Naya Pakistan housing programme is aimed at providing affordable residence to people—Image: APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday paid a surprise visit to the under-construction apartments of the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme in the capital’s G-13 sector.

The prime minister reviewed the progress of the ongoing project and directed its early completion.

The Naya Pakistan housing programme is aimed at providing affordable residence to people.

Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme was launched to construct 5 million houses for people from low socio-economic class.

The project was launched by PM Imran Khan in 2018. The scheme is for those with low incomes and who do not own a house. The Naya Pakistan Housing Authority has announced to construct of the houses in these cities:

Islamabad

Lahore

Faisalabad

Sukkur

Muzaffargarh

Quetta

Gilgit

Muzaffarabad

Swat

Multan

Rahim Yar Khan

Layyah

Bahawalpur

Vehari

Kasur

Sialkot

Jhelum

Gujranwala

Dera Ghazi Khan

As per the scheme, the government aims to provide houses to people in easy instalments of 15 to 20 years. The public has to pay 10% of the cost upfront for the house.

You can apply for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme through these two ways.

Online Registration

Registration via NADRA E-Sahulat

Online registration

Click on the link https://nphp.nadra.gov.pk. After that, sign up for the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme. Fill the application form given on the website. Enter the complete details of yours such as name, CNIC number, phone/mobile number, current residence information. Mention your monthly income details. Choose your preferred district and tehsil/union council where you want the house. Choose your instalment plan. After that, pay the registration fee of Rs 250. You can pay via Easy Paisa, Jazz Cash, Credit/Debit Card, and E-Sahulat Center. Finally, submit the application after reviewing it. Registration via Nadra E-Sahulat Centre Visit https://nphp.nadra.gov.pk and download the application form. Read all the details mentioned and fill in all the required information such as your name, CNIC number, monthly income, etc. Then, visit the nearest NADRA E-Sahulat centre and submit the application form to the registration officer at the E-Sahulat centre. Pay the registration fee amounting to Rs. 250 to the officer and collect the receipt of application submission from the officer.

Documents required for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme Registration

Two passport size photographs

Copy of CNIC or NICOP card

Non-refundable application fee of Rs. 250/-

Duly filled Application form

Eligibility criteria for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme