Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 02:04 pm
Provision of better health facilities to masses Govt’s top priority: SAPM Faisal

SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan. Photo: File

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan on Friday said that the incumbent government’s top priority is to provide better healthcare to the masses.

While speaking at the occasion of the visit to Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar, the Special Aide stated that the health sector will improve further with the collaboration of doctors and health staff.

He further added that the establishment of new hospitals would improve health care in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr Faisal Sultan also reviewed the development projects at the Khyber Teaching Hospital in Peshawar. He also went to the Sehat Cards office, the Operation Theater, and the Hospital’s newly established OPD centre. Taimur Saleem Jhagra, the Health Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, accompanied him.

On the other hand, Pakistan recorded 1,122 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Friday.

With the new infections, the overall number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 1,506,450 in the Asian country, said the NCOC, a department leading the country’s campaign against the pandemic.

A total of 2,550 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,414,979, showed data from the NCOC.

According to the official data, 25 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, raising the death toll to 30,139.

Sindh province is the worst-hit region with 566,505 infections recorded, followed by the Punjab province, which has reported 500,395 cases so far.

