Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 01:12 pm
Rs10bn to be disbursed under Kamyab Jawan Programme in Sindh: Usman Dar

usman dar

SAPM Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Tuesday said under the federal government’s Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP), Rs10 billion would be distributed among youth of Sindh this year, enabling them to commence own businesses.

This he said stated during a media talk in Karachi. Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh was also present on this occasion.

Usman Dar said an amount of Rs150 billion had been earmarked for the Kamyab Jawan Programme out of which an amount of Rs32 billion had so far been distributed among youth, resulting in the launch of 22,000 new businesses.

Read more: Govt sets target to disburse loans of Rs50b under Kamyab Jawan Programme

He said that the federal government would not leave the youth of Sindh alone and scholarships would be provided to them for vocational training.

“Under this programme, cheques will be distributed among deserving youth of Sindh in two phases,” he said.

On January 15, Usman Dar had said the government was aiming to disburse loans of Rs50 billion this year through the Kamyab Jawan Programme to encourage youth entrepreneurship and create jobs in the country.

