Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 02:44 pm
SC rejects readmission plea of 9th class student expelled for misconduct

Building of Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad. Image: File/Mian Khursheed

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Monday rejected the petition for readmission filed by a ninth-class student of a private school who was expelled for misconduct.

Rayan Ahmed was ousted by a private school over the use of foul language with fellow pupils and teachers.

A three-member bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial presided over the case on Monday.

Read more: SHC seeks reply over closure of Burns Road

Earlier, Lahore High Court (LHC) had also dismissed an identical petition filed by the expelled student.

The petitioner’s lawyer maintained that the school could not expel the student permanently. At this, Justice Qazi Amin Ahmed said, “The teachers have a distinct position in our society. They are the best judges.”

He added that an educator does not become an enemy if he forbids to do anything.

He remarked that children should be raised such that they know of being answerable to the teachers. “If the verdict comes in favour of the student, he would go to school and say that the supreme court has prohibited to say anything to him,” Justice Ahmed said.

Read more: Justice Ayesha Malik takes oath as ‘first woman judge’ of Supreme Court

CJP Bandial said it is possible to get education at homes too but schools have been made to discipline the children. He added the parents were unhappy with online classes as the children were getting undisciplined at home.

He said a child learns discipline and conduct when he gets ready in the morning and goes to school.

The court disposed of the case by rejecting the student’s petition for readmission.

