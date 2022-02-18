KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday took notice of the incident of a TV journalist Ather Mateen Ahmed’s murder in Karachi and directed police to arrest the killers right away, Bol news reported on Friday.

The TV journalist Ather was shot dead by robbers near Five Star Chowrangi in North Nazimabad area on Friday morning.

Expressing grief over the death, the chief minister condoled the journalist fraternity. Seeking report from the additional inspector general Karachi police, he directed, “The murderers should be immediately arrested.”

Imran Ismail said police should ensure security of life, properties and honour of citizens. The Sindh government should take practical measures to eradicate lawlessness, he maintained.

Police said the senior producer of Samaa TV was gunned down after he tried to foil robbery attempt by hitting robbers’ motorcycle with his car. The two robbers fell on the ground, as the car hit them. They stood up and opened fire on the journalist which pierced his upper torso. The suspects fled straight off on a bike of a passerby, said police.

Police said they were investigating the incident and trying to hunt the suspects.

Senior Superintendent Police Central Maroof Usman reached at the site of the incident. He said the deceased had a YouTube channel ‘Karachi Diaries’ and he used to raise serious and crucial questions on hot topics.

The SSP said the assailants were riding a bike and they were travelling from KDA Chowrangi towards Five Star Chowrangi.

Police said the dead body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. They said bullet shells were collected for forensic purpose.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condemned the incident and expressed grief over it. He has sought an investigation report from the chief secretary and the inspector general of Sindh police.