Shahid Aslam Special Correspondent - Lahore

07th Mar, 2022. 04:34 pm
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police identify 11 suspects involved in Peshawar blast

Shahid Aslam Special Correspondent - Lahore

07th Mar, 2022. 04:34 pm

Soldiers inspect the mosque after the explosion. Image: File

LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police claimed to have identified 11 suspects involved in the Peshawar suicide blast in which more than 60 innocent people died and around 200 others wounded on March 4.

Requesting anonymity, a senior police officer told Bol News on Monday that so far 11 people associated with the Friday’s blast had been identified. He said various police and intelligence teams were working on the issue to apprehend all those responsible for the Peshawar tragedy.

However, he said, so far not a single suspect could be arrested but a massive manhunt was underway to nab the handlers and facilitators of the blast.

Read more: Death toll in Peshawar blast incident climbs to 62

To a question, the senior police officer said names of the accused had been withheld so that law enforcement could easily arrest them. To another query, he said close circuit TV (CCTV) cameras installed in the city had helped a lot in identifying the accused and soon all would be behind the bars.

Earlier in the morning, talking to media, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had also claimed that KP police had done a very good job as they identified the accused and soon they would be arrested.

