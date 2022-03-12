Opposition does not have required numbers for no-confidence motion, claims Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Planning and Development Asad Umar has claimed that the Opposition lacks sufficient numbers in the National Assembly to pass a no-confidence motion.

In an interview with a private television channel, the minister stated that the Pakistan Muslim League-Q and the Mutahida Quomi Movement support the incumbent government and that the leaders of both political parties have made clear statements in this regard.

According to Asad Umar, there are only rumours that coalition partners are unhappy with the PTI’s leadership.

He stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to hold a large public meeting in the federal capital one day before the vote of no confidence.

On the other hand, Dr Shahbaz Gill, Special Assistant on Political Communication, said that the government has devised an effective strategy to defeat the opposition parties’ no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister.

He told a press conference in Islamabad that the opposition would be dealt with in the same way that it plotted against the government.

The Special Assistant also chastised the opposition leadership for casting unwarranted doubt on the government and state institutions.

He predicted that the PTI and its allies would defeat the opposition parties in Parliament.