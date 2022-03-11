Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 02:25 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

PAF formally inducts Rafale rival China-made J-10C fighter jets

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 02:25 pm
PAF formally inducts Rafale rival China-made J-10C fighter jets

J-10C, also know as “vigorous dragon” that will strengthen PAF’s combat ability—Image: APP

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KAMRA: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) formally inducted a modern Chinese-made J-10C multi-role combat aircraft also known as “vigorous dragon” during a ceremony held at Kamra Airbase on Friday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the induction ceremony of the single-engine fighter jet at the invitation of Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar, along with other federal ministers and the Chinese ambassador.

During the ceremony, The Prime Minister has witnessed a thrilling flypast of various aircraft formations, including the newly inducted J10C, F-16s, JF-17s, and Mirages, which displayed a sophisticated array of avionics and weaponry.

Read more: PAF’s acquisition of J10-C

Following the flypast, the Prime Minister witnessed the landing of five J-10C aircraft, which have been inducted into the 15 Squadron.

The J-10C is larger and can be outfitted with a bigger active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar than the JF-17 Block 3 uses.

The aircraft can carry fourth-generation air-to-air missiles such as the short-range PL-10 and the beyond-visual-range PL-15.

According to a foreign media report, China will deliver a total of 25 J-10C fighter jets to Pakistan, significantly increasing the country’s military capability to defend airspace.

Read more: J-10C induction ceremony: Pakistan knows how to protect its boundaries, says Imran

After being tested in Chengdu, the first batch of combat aircraft arrived in Pakistan a few days ago.

Images of a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) J-10C fighter jet with the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) markings recently surfaced on social media and were widely circulated by media outlets.

Chinese analysts have praised the latest defence cooperation between China and Pakistan, saying that the move is significant for both countries because it strengthens the Pakistani military’s combat capabilities, promotes China’s aviation equipment, and serves regional security interests.

“The J-10C will significantly improve the Pakistan Air Force’s combat capabilities,” Chinese analysts predicted.

“The J-10C is a 4.5-generation medium-sized fighter jet that is more powerful than the China-Pakistan jointly developed lightweight fighter jet, the JF-17, which is currently in service with the Pakistan Air Force,” Shi Hong, Executive Chief Editor of Shipborne Weapons, told the Global Times.

Read More

3 hours ago
J-10C induction ceremony: Pakistan knows how to protect its boundaries, says Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday attended the ceremony of induction...
4 hours ago
Parliament house, MNA lodges to be handed over to rangers, FC: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said in a meeting...
5 hours ago
Chechen leader says ready to support Imran Khan for religion

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting...
5 hours ago
Imran inflicting irreparable damage upon Pakistan’s interests everywhere: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in National...
5 hours ago
Pakistan reports 723 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 723 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths over...
6 hours ago
Army chief hails performance of Punjab Regiment

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Punjab Regimental...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Emily Miller
5 mins ago
It’s Too Hot to Handle’s Emily Miller puts on a leggy show in a cut-out swimsuit as she continues to enjoy the Thai sun

Too Hot to Handle's Emily Miller rose to prominence after appearing on...
Alia Bhatt enjoys burger and fries
7 mins ago
Alia Bhatt celebrates huge success of Gangubai Kathiawadi with burger & fries

After the incredible ₹102.68 Indian box office collection of Gangubai Kathiawadi, lead...
12 mins ago
Dean Gaffney, 25, ‘grows close to Russian model,’ £1,800 per night Dubai hotel

Dean Gaffney is said to have 'grown close' to Valerina, a Russian...
Molly Smith
23 mins ago
Molly Smith of Love Island flaunts her ample cleavage and taut abs

Molly Smith stepped out in a white cropped top for the Say...
Adsence Ad 300X600