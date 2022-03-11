PAF formally inducts Rafale rival China-made J-10C fighter jets

J-10C, also know as “vigorous dragon” that will strengthen PAF’s combat ability—Image: APP

KAMRA: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) formally inducted a modern Chinese-made J-10C multi-role combat aircraft also known as “vigorous dragon” during a ceremony held at Kamra Airbase on Friday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the induction ceremony of the single-engine fighter jet at the invitation of Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar, along with other federal ministers and the Chinese ambassador.

During the ceremony, The Prime Minister has witnessed a thrilling flypast of various aircraft formations, including the newly inducted J10C, F-16s, JF-17s, and Mirages, which displayed a sophisticated array of avionics and weaponry.

Read more: PAF’s acquisition of J10-C

Following the flypast, the Prime Minister witnessed the landing of five J-10C aircraft, which have been inducted into the 15 Squadron.

The J-10C is larger and can be outfitted with a bigger active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar than the JF-17 Block 3 uses.

The aircraft can carry fourth-generation air-to-air missiles such as the short-range PL-10 and the beyond-visual-range PL-15.

According to a foreign media report, China will deliver a total of 25 J-10C fighter jets to Pakistan, significantly increasing the country’s military capability to defend airspace.

Read more: J-10C induction ceremony: Pakistan knows how to protect its boundaries, says Imran

After being tested in Chengdu, the first batch of combat aircraft arrived in Pakistan a few days ago.

Images of a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) J-10C fighter jet with the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) markings recently surfaced on social media and were widely circulated by media outlets.

Chinese analysts have praised the latest defence cooperation between China and Pakistan, saying that the move is significant for both countries because it strengthens the Pakistani military’s combat capabilities, promotes China’s aviation equipment, and serves regional security interests.

“The J-10C will significantly improve the Pakistan Air Force’s combat capabilities,” Chinese analysts predicted.

“The J-10C is a 4.5-generation medium-sized fighter jet that is more powerful than the China-Pakistan jointly developed lightweight fighter jet, the JF-17, which is currently in service with the Pakistan Air Force,” Shi Hong, Executive Chief Editor of Shipborne Weapons, told the Global Times.