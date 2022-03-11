PM Imran inspects J-10C Fighter Jets after their formal induction into PAF

KAMRA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday inspected the modern fighter aircraft J-10C after their formal induction into Pakistan Air Force at Kamra Base.

The Premier attended the ceremony on the special invitation of the air chief, Mujahid Anwar Khan NI(M). J-10 C, which is considered to be the backbone of the Chinese air force, has been inducted into the Pakistan Air Force today.

Prime Minister Imran Khan inspected the modern fighter aircraft #J10C after their formal induction into Pakistan Air Force at Kamra Base. pic.twitter.com/jXb5sTfCeS — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 11, 2022

Imran Khan was also briefed about the aircraft after boarding him on the plane. The plane reportedly has the capability to counter India’s Rafale aircraft.

Addressing the ceremony, Imran Khan said armed forces of those countries strengthened whose nation and armed forces thought alike.

The challenges Pakistan faced in the war on terror were the toughest of their kind, he said. He said watching the J-10 C’s flypast performance he could say that no foreign power could pressurise Pakistan.

During the ceremony, The Prime Minister has witnessed a thrilling flypast of various aircraft formations, including the newly inducted J10C, F-16s, JF-17s, and Mirages, which displayed a sophisticated array of avionics and weaponry.

Following the flypast, the Prime Minister witnessed the landing of five J-10C aircraft, which have been inducted into the 15 Squadron.

The J-10C is larger and can be outfitted with a bigger active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar than the JF-17 Block 3 uses.

The aircraft can carry fourth-generation air-to-air missiles such as the short-range PL-10 and the beyond-visual-range PL-15.