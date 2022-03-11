Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 03:56 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

PM Imran inspects J-10C Fighter Jets after their formal induction into PAF

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 03:56 pm
PM Imran inspects J-10C Fighter Jets after their formal induction into PAF

Prime Minister Imran Khan attended induction ceremony of modern fighter aircraft J-10C into PAF at Kamra Base. Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KAMRA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday inspected the modern fighter aircraft J-10C after their formal induction into Pakistan Air Force at Kamra Base.

The Premier attended the ceremony on the special invitation of the air chief, Mujahid Anwar Khan NI(M). J-10 C, which is considered to be the backbone of the Chinese air force, has been inducted into the Pakistan Air Force today.

Imran Khan was also briefed about the aircraft after boarding him on the plane. The plane reportedly has the capability to counter India’s Rafale aircraft.

Read more: PAF formally inducts Rafale rival China-made J-10C fighter jets

Addressing the ceremony, Imran Khan said armed forces of those countries strengthened whose nation and armed forces thought alike.

The challenges Pakistan faced in the war on terror were the toughest of their kind, he said. He said watching the J-10 C’s flypast performance he could say that no foreign power could pressurise Pakistan.

During the ceremony, The Prime Minister has witnessed a thrilling flypast of various aircraft formations, including the newly inducted J10C, F-16s, JF-17s, and Mirages, which displayed a sophisticated array of avionics and weaponry.

Read more: J-10C induction ceremony: Pakistan knows how to protect its boundaries, says Imran

Following the flypast, the Prime Minister witnessed the landing of five J-10C aircraft, which have been inducted into the 15 Squadron.

The J-10C is larger and can be outfitted with a bigger active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar than the JF-17 Block 3 uses.

The aircraft can carry fourth-generation air-to-air missiles such as the short-range PL-10 and the beyond-visual-range PL-15.

Read More

3 hours ago
OIC Council of FMs session holds special significance: foreign secretary

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Friday apprised heads of the resident...
3 hours ago
J-10C induction ceremony: Pakistan knows how to protect its boundaries, says Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday attended the ceremony of induction...
4 hours ago
Parliament house, MNA lodges to be handed over to rangers, FC: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said in a meeting...
5 hours ago
Chechen leader says ready to support Imran Khan for religion

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting...
5 hours ago
Imran inflicting irreparable damage upon Pakistan’s interests everywhere: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in National...
5 hours ago
Pakistan reports 723 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 723 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths over...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Sydney Sweeney
38 seconds ago
Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney flaunts her bikini body during a 72-hour vacation in Hawaii

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney flaunts her bikini body during a 72-hour vacation...
Emily Miller
12 mins ago
It’s Too Hot to Handle’s Emily Miller puts on a leggy show in a cut-out swimsuit as she continues to enjoy the Thai sun

Too Hot to Handle's Emily Miller rose to prominence after appearing on...
Alia Bhatt enjoys burger and fries
14 mins ago
Alia Bhatt celebrates huge success of Gangubai Kathiawadi with burger & fries

After the incredible ₹102.68 Indian box office collection of Gangubai Kathiawadi, lead...
19 mins ago
Dean Gaffney, 25, ‘grows close to Russian model,’ £1,800 per night Dubai hotel

Dean Gaffney is said to have 'grown close' to Valerina, a Russian...
Adsence Ad 300X600