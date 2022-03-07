Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 11:11 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Qureshi hopes opposition will help govt pass bill for creation of South Punjab

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 11:11 am

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed hope that the opposition would help the federal government in passing the bill for creation of South Punjab province.

“The PTI manifesto promises to create a separate province for the people of South Punjab. I am thankful to Imran Khan for he fulfilled long wish of the masses by expressing his full commitment to turn the dream of creation of South Punjab into reality through a historical announcement,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi tweeted.

Read more: Bill for creation of South Punjab to be landmark legislation: Fawad Chaudhry

He said the additional package of Rs500 billion and the announcement of the parliamentary bill for South Punjab were fulfillment of the promises made to the people.

“It is hoped that the opposition parties will play a positive role in the passage of this bill for the welfare of the people of South Punjab by putting aside political differences,” he said.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Monday said the announcement of tabling a bill for creation of South Punjab province was a step toward fulfilment of the PTI’s promise with people of the area.

“This would be a landmark legislation and lead to open new doors of development and improved administration in Punjab,” he said talking to Radio Pakistan.

The information minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan felt the pain of poor men and had initiated several commendable steps for provision of relief to them.

Read More

12 hours ago
Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind meets Zardari, discusses politics

Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf in Balochistan Assembly Sardar Yar Muhammad...
12 hours ago
PM Imran to launch Ehsaas Riyayat Ration scheme in Islamabad today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Ehsaas Riyayat Ration Scheme in a...
14 hours ago
Everyone has equal right to mark International Women’s Day within legal limits: Tahir Ashrafi

Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has...
14 hours ago
Hammad Azhar hopes effective economic policies will steer country out of crisis

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has expressed the resolve that government...
15 hours ago
Marriyum Aurangzeb demands immediate refunds of sales tax to tractor industry

PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has asked the PTI government to immediately...
15 hours ago
Farogh Naseem says reforms of law are need of the hour

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

PM Imran
4 mins ago
Increased tax collection to lift deprived segments of society: PM Imran

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday reiterated the commitment to make...
samoa
15 mins ago
Samoa reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

SUVA - Samoa reported on Monday eight new positive COVID-19 cases. According...
south korea
24 mins ago
South Korea reports 210,716 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea recorded 210,716 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight...
pakistan
32 mins ago
No play before lunch on fourth day of Pakistan-Australia Test

RAWALPINDI: A wet outfield meant there was no play possible before lunch...
Adsence Ad 300X600