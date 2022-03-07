ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed hope that the opposition would help the federal government in passing the bill for creation of South Punjab province.

“The PTI manifesto promises to create a separate province for the people of South Punjab. I am thankful to Imran Khan for he fulfilled long wish of the masses by expressing his full commitment to turn the dream of creation of South Punjab into reality through a historical announcement,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi tweeted.

He said the additional package of Rs500 billion and the announcement of the parliamentary bill for South Punjab were fulfillment of the promises made to the people.

“It is hoped that the opposition parties will play a positive role in the passage of this bill for the welfare of the people of South Punjab by putting aside political differences,” he said.

جنوبی پنجاب کے لئے 500 ارب روپے کے اضافی پیکج اور جنوبی پنجاب صوبے کے پارلیمانی بل کے اعلانات عوام سے کئے گئے وعدوں کی تکمیل ہیں۔ امید ھے اپوزیشن جماعتیں سیاسی اختلاف کو بالائے طاق رکھ کر جنوبی پنجاب کے عوام کی خوشحالی خاطر اس بل کی منظوری میں مثبت کردار ادا کریں گی. https://t.co/30MNGqYNlb — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) March 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Monday said the announcement of tabling a bill for creation of South Punjab province was a step toward fulfilment of the PTI’s promise with people of the area.

“This would be a landmark legislation and lead to open new doors of development and improved administration in Punjab,” he said talking to Radio Pakistan.

The information minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan felt the pain of poor men and had initiated several commendable steps for provision of relief to them.