Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 01:00 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Replacing one prime minister with another will not bring change: Mustafa Kamal

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 01:00 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal on Saturday said dismantling the prime minister and bringing another would not bring the change.

“Whatever is going on in the country would not change people’s conditions. Powers and resources are required in suburban areas and metropolis streets,” Mustafa Kamal said talking to media in Karachi.

Pointing towards the opposition party leader’s meeting with other political leaders in a bid to complete the numbers required in the parliament to bring no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said those who did not want to see each other’s faces were holding meetings now.

Read more: PSP to again take to streets, if agreement not implemented: Mustafa Kamal

He asked them to hold meeting for delegation of powers to lower levels as well. The members of provincial and national assemblies should seek powers from their leaders, he said.

The PSP chairman said surprisingly MNAs and MPAs were getting development funds, while their job was to legislate. Taking a dig at the PM, he said Imran Khan had ruined the country in three years. The government members were embroiled in embezzlement, he said.

Criticising his former party, he said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) never shut down the megalopolis against the quota system. He said neither the MQM nor the Pakistan Peoples Party had done anything for Karachi.

Mustafa Kamal said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf also could not deliver in the city.

Read More

2 hours ago
Pakistan just two items away from completing FATF action plans

Though the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has recognised Pakistan's continuing commitment...
2 hours ago
194 injured of suicide blast brought to LRH Peshawar: spokesperson

PESHAWAR: Spokesperson of the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar on Saturday said...
3 hours ago
Pakistan Navy makes us hold our head high: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: The President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi said that the Navy...
3 hours ago
Govt taking all possible steps to provide relief to masses: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the government was taking...
3 hours ago
Anti-Pakistan forces trying to halt economic progress in Pakistan: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said that anti-Pakistan forces were trying to...
14 hours ago
Pakistan strongly condemns arrest of Hurriyat leader by Indian forces in IIOJK

Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned the cowardly arrest of Hurriyat Conference Vice...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
SBP hosts discussion on ‘The Promise of Digital Banks’ for domestic and international stakeholders

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has hosted an interactive discussion on...
cuba
2 mins ago
Cuba registers no COVID-19 deaths in past day

HAVANA - Cuba registered no deaths related to COVID-19 in the past...
chile
20 mins ago
Chile reports 23,132 COVID-19 cases, 126 deaths in one day

SANTIAGO - Chile reported 23,132 COVID-19 infections and 126 deaths related to...
new zealand
25 mins ago
New Zealand reports 18,833 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 18,833 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
Adsence Ad 300X600