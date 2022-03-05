Replacing one prime minister with another will not bring change: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal on Saturday said dismantling the prime minister and bringing another would not bring the change.

“Whatever is going on in the country would not change people’s conditions. Powers and resources are required in suburban areas and metropolis streets,” Mustafa Kamal said talking to media in Karachi.

Pointing towards the opposition party leader’s meeting with other political leaders in a bid to complete the numbers required in the parliament to bring no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said those who did not want to see each other’s faces were holding meetings now.

He asked them to hold meeting for delegation of powers to lower levels as well. The members of provincial and national assemblies should seek powers from their leaders, he said.

The PSP chairman said surprisingly MNAs and MPAs were getting development funds, while their job was to legislate. Taking a dig at the PM, he said Imran Khan had ruined the country in three years. The government members were embroiled in embezzlement, he said.

Criticising his former party, he said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) never shut down the megalopolis against the quota system. He said neither the MQM nor the Pakistan Peoples Party had done anything for Karachi.

Mustafa Kamal said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf also could not deliver in the city.