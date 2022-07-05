KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari termed July 5, 1977 as the blackest day in the history of the nation.

Bilawal released a statement on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of July 5, 1977 when a military dictator overthrew the government of Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Bilawal said further said that the political, economic and social ills that Pakistan is suffering goes back to the dark days of General Zia whose dictatorship lead to extremism, Kalashnikov and drug culture in the country.

He said General Zia added the poison of linguistic and sectarian thinking in the political and social life of Pakistan and narrowed the ground for democratic and federalist political parties.

He pointed out that to remove Zulfikar Ali Bhutto from the political arena, the stage of judicial assassination was prepared while other PPP leaders and workers were locked up in jails and flogged publicly or forced into exile.

Bilawal said that the people of Pakistan fought valiantly against dictator General Zia and his brutal regime and are still struggling against his mindset and remnants.

“I salute all the political leaders and activists involved in MRD movement, including Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Madr-e-Jamhooriat Begum Nusrat Bhutto and jiyalas of that era, who not only worked tirelessly for the restoration of democracy in the country but also made unparalleled sacrifices,” he added.

Chairman PPP reiterated his commitment that his party would continue to play the role of defender of the constitution, democracy and parliamentary supremacy in the country.

Zardari’s message on Black Day

Former President Asif Ali Zardari paid tributes to all the political activists, students, labourers and journalists including Begum Nusrat Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

In a separate statement, he said this is the day to pay homage to those who accepted hardships for the restoration of the 1973 constitution and democracy, were flogged, endured oppression and violence.

Zardari said that the PPP leadership has always taken the country out of difficulties. “Whenever the constitution and democracy have been attacked, the leadership and workers of the Pakistan People’s Party have fully defended the constitution and democracy,” he said.

The former president said that the PPP leadership has endured hardships for the country. He said that the country and the people are once again moving in the right direction and out of difficulties.

Zardari said that all the democratic forces of the country must come together and work for the betterment of the lives of the people by taking decisions by consensus.

He further said that it was very encouraging that the entire nation believed in the 1973 constitution. This is the fruit of the great struggle of the PPP leadership and workers, he reaffirmed.

He renewed the pledge to make the country a welfare state by strengthening democracy in accordance with the philosophy of Benazir Bhutto.

