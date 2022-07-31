Advertisement
  • Citizens barred from visiting Hawkes Bay beach as six youth drown
Citizens barred from visiting Hawkes Bay beach as six youth drown

Citizens barred from visiting Hawkes Bay beach as six youth drown

Citizens barred from visiting Hawkes Bay beach as six youth drown

Six youth drowned in various beaches of Karachi.

KARACHI: Citizens have been advised against visiting Hawkes Bay beach after at least six youngsters drowned in multiple incidents.

Police have blocked all roads going towards Hawkes Bay at Turtle Bay. A large number of people flocked to the beach on the weekend but were prevented by local authorities. This led to heated arguments and a severe traffic jam from Mauripur Road to Hawkes Bay.

Police said as per the directives of Commissioner Karachi, a strict ban has been imposed on swimming in the sea under Section 144.

They said families and other visitors will not be allowed to go to the seaside and only those employed in the area are allowed to cross the police barriers. Police said citizens should act responsibly and avoid coming to Hawkes Bay beach in the weather conditions.

The ban comes after at least six youngsters drowned in the sea on Saturday. Two boys reportedly drowned at Hawkes Bay beach while four others drowned at Turtle Beach.

Rescue workers retrieved the dead bodies of two teenage boys who drowned near Sandspit. They were identified as Mamoon, aged 15, and 16-year-old Mohsin. Both were residents of North Karachi and had come on a picnic with their friends when the tragic incident occurred. Edhi Rescue services recovered their bodies and transferred them to Civil Hospital Karachi.

Meanwhile, four youths drowned while bathing in the sea near Turtle Beach. The team of divers from Edhi and Naval Services recovered the bodies of two persons and shifted them to the Civil Hospital.

There were identified as Nehal Irfan, aged 25, and 24-year-old Sameer and were residents of Liaquatabad. Officials said two others were rescued from the deep sea.

 

 

 

