CM Baluchistan directs to make arrangements due to urban flooding

QUETTA: Abdul Quddus Bazinjo, Chief Minister of Balochistan, directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and chief secretary to make emergency arrangements in the province due to urban flooding and heavy rain spell, BOL News reports.

According to the BOL News report, despite the rain forecast, metropolitan did not clean the drains. Citizens in most parts of the city are busy cleaning the streets by themselves. Due to heavy rain in the province, the mobile and internet services are partially affected.

“People in the low-lying areas of Quetta city near the high rain-affected areas should be shifted to safer places. The drains in the city and other districts should be cleaned on an emergency basis. The deputy commissioners and PDMA control rooms should stay active 24 hours to assist the people,” the CM directed.

He said Quetta city hospitals should be ready to face any emergency. “People should refrain from going to the mountainous areas and picnic points,” he added.

According to the details, the PDMA spokesperson informed that the stranded people along the Mainabad Brewery Road drain had been provided all the necessities and assistance they needed. Ambulances of the PDMA are out on patrol in Quetta.