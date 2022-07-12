COAS lands in Karachi from Saudi Arabia for briefing on rescue activities during urban flooding

KARACHI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), traveled all the way from Saudi Arabia to Karachi on Tuesday to be briefed on the rescue activities conducted by the formations to assist the provincial government with the continuing urban flooding, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) releases a statement.

As reported by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the commander of the army was given an aerial tour of the city so that he could examine the damage caused by the recent shower of rain.

The Chief of Army Staff hailed the “timely reaction of formations in aid of civil administration for rescue and relief operations” (COAS). According to the military’s media wing, he instructed the Karachi Corps to expend all feasible efforts and all available resources to deliver aid to the affected population.

Earlier on his arrival, the army chief was welcomed by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.