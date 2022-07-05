CTD arrests key suspect in Karachi University blast case

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested a key suspect in the Karachi University suicide blast that killed three Chinese teachers.

In a major development, the CTD conducted an operation in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area and arrested a key member of a proscribed outfit.

Law-enforcement agencies used technical assistance and other evidence to make headway and arrested key accused in the case. The CTD said that initial interrogation from the accused has been completed.

CTD officials said the arrested terrorist involved in the killing of a Chinese engineer in Gulbai and had also received training in making explosives from Afghanistan.

He is reported to have links with Hebatan Baloch, the husband of the suicide bomber of Karachi University, Shari Baloch.

CTD officials said that the arrested terrorist was called by Hebatan before the blast and was in touch with the handlers on Telegram app. The arrested terrorist will be revealed in a press conference.

At least four people including three Chinese teachers who were working for the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi were killed in the suicide blast.

The blast was carried out by a female suicide bomber of a banned outfit. The footage showed the suspected suicide bomber reaching the department in an auto-rickshaw before blowing herself up.

