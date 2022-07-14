Finance Minister: Queries of garment sector will be resolved by Gov

Miftah Ismail, the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, gave an assurance on Thursday to the Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) that their concerns will be resolved as quickly as possible

ISLAMABAD: Miftah Ismail, the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, gave an assurance on Thursday to the Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) that their concerns will be resolved as quickly as possible.

During a meeting with a team from PRGMEA, headed by its Chairman, Shaikh Luqman Amin, the minister underlined his determination to support commercial activities and enable the business community’s achievement of sustainable growth.

the conference was attended by several important people, including the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Rana Ihsan Afzal, the Coordinator of the PM on Commerce, and Industry, and top executives from the finance division and FBR.

According to a press statement that was issued by the Ministry of Finance, the Minister of Finance emphasized the importance of the Delegation to Enhance the Country’s Export Base.

Earlier, the members of the delegation brought attention to the importance of the garment industry to Pakistan’s overall exports. They briefed the minister on a variety of topics, including those concerning the taxation of clothing with added value and the return of sales tax.

During the meeting, topics such as delaying payments, the Drawbacks of Local Taxes and Levy (DLTL), and GSP plus status were all brought up for discussion.