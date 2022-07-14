Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Finance Minister: Queries of garment sector will be resolved by Gov
Finance Minister: Queries of garment sector will be resolved by Gov

Finance Minister: Queries of garment sector will be resolved by Gov

Articles
Advertisement
Finance Minister: Queries of garment sector will be resolved by Gov

Finance Minister

Advertisement
  • Miftah Ismail, the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, gave an assurance on Thursday to the Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) that their concerns will be resolved as quickly as possible
  • The conference was attended by several important people, including the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Rana Ihsan Afzal, the Coordinator of the PM on Commerce, and Industry, and top executives from the finance division and FBR
  • The members of the delegation brought attention to the importance of the garment industry to Pakistan’s overall exports
Advertisement

 

ISLAMABAD: Miftah Ismail, the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, gave an assurance on Thursday to the Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) that their concerns will be resolved as quickly as possible.

During a meeting with a team from PRGMEA, headed by its Chairman, Shaikh Luqman Amin, the minister underlined his determination to support commercial activities and enable the business community’s achievement of sustainable growth.

According to a BOL News report, the conference was attended by several important people, including the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Rana Ihsan Afzal, the Coordinator of the PM on Commerce, and Industry, and top executives from the finance division and FBR.

According to a press statement that was issued by the Ministry of Finance, the Minister of Finance emphasized the importance of the Delegation to Enhance the Country’s Export Base.

Advertisement

Earlier, the members of the delegation brought attention to the importance of the garment industry to Pakistan’s overall exports. They briefed the minister on a variety of topics, including those concerning the taxation of clothing with added value and the return of sales tax.

Also Read

Petrol Price in Pakistan: PM announces to cut petrol price by Rs18.50/ litre
Petrol Price in Pakistan: PM announces to cut petrol price by Rs18.50/ litre

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday announced to massively slash petrol...

During the meeting, topics such as delaying payments, the Drawbacks of Local Taxes and Levy (DLTL), and GSP plus status were all brought up for discussion.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Naveed Qamar says data Protection Bill to be passed soon
Naveed Qamar says data Protection Bill to be passed soon
Punjab Caretaker CM Naqvi calls on PM Shehbaz
Punjab Caretaker CM Naqvi calls on PM Shehbaz
IHC seeks comments on Imran’s appeal withdrawal plea in Toshakhana case
IHC seeks comments on Imran’s appeal withdrawal plea in Toshakhana case
Pakistan condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Netherlands
Pakistan condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Netherlands
PM Shehbaz, Zardari discuss political situation
PM Shehbaz, Zardari discuss political situation
Saudi Assistant Defence Minister calls on COAS Munir
Saudi Assistant Defence Minister calls on COAS Munir
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story